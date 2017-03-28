Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things men should never have in their home

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Vous avez dit French Touch ?, Casavog
Concerning your bachelor’s pad, there’s a clear line between carefree and careless. Fully launched into the single life of a bachelor, you can still enjoy the freedom of spending your weekends with your buds, playing countless hours of video games, and ordering way too much take-out pizza… but your space should begin to reflect the professional and mature guy that you currently are, with less emphasis on the frat-house lifestyle of your past.

1. Oversized ugly leather furniture

Vous avez dit French Touch ?, Casavog
Casavog

Casavog
Casavog
Casavog

2. A sectional with cup holders (or hidden under a blanket)

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Reserve this for your man cave.

3. A fish tank*

36″LX24″HX24″W STANDARD MARINE TANK WITH CABINET & HOOD Prime Aquariums Ltd Living room
Prime Aquariums Ltd

36″LX24″HX24″W STANDARD MARINE TANK WITH CABINET & HOOD

Prime Aquariums Ltd
Prime Aquariums Ltd
Prime Aquariums Ltd

*Unless you can really take care of it. If it's going to turn into a scummy mess, best not.

4. A bean bag near a pile of video games

PUSHBAG-4-LIVING, Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG
Global Bedding GmbH &amp; Co.KG

Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG
Global Bedding GmbH &amp; Co.KG
Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG

Yes, it can still be your number one hobby. Just don’t let it be the number one thing that people see when they walk into your room.

5. A shrine to drinking

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

No need to stack up your empty liquor bottles above your kitchen cabinets or display them prominently on your windowsill. If you still feel the urge to show off your drinking finesse, build yourself a cool crate like this one.

6. Hand me down furniture that should probably go in the dump

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Invest some of your paycheck into a few key upgrades: a new mattress and sofa are first on the list.

7. Cheap, mismatched or stained linen

Reforma de vivienda en Batalla de Almansa Zaragoza, A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

8. Piles of dirty dishes

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This goes for anyone,  not just the guys. You’ll have to wash them anyway, so avoid the pile-up and the stink and just wash them before things start to get crusty.

9. ​Piles of laundry

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

No, hiding it under a blanket doesn't count. Easily solved with the addition of a hamper (or two), there’s no reason why you should be tripping over your clothes. Save yourself the hassle, and you’ll never have to give those awkward excuses (“please excuse the mess, I wasn’t expecting anybody”) when someone stops by.

10. ​Toys

Family area Unit 7 Architecture Media room
Unit 7 Architecture

Family area

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

You can have your toys, but display them tastefully, as the designers of this media room demonstrate. Take a full tour of this seriously cool basement here.

Share your thoughts on these home decorating tips below!

