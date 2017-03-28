10 things men should never have in their home

Concerning your bachelor’s pad, there’s a clear line between carefree and careless. Fully launched into the single life of a bachelor, you can still enjoy the freedom of spending your weekends with your buds, playing countless hours of video games, and ordering way too much take-out pizza… but your space should begin to reflect the professional and mature guy that you currently are, with less emphasis on the frat-house lifestyle of your past.
Reserve this for your man cave.
*Unless you can really take care of it. If it's going to turn into a scummy mess, best not.
Yes, it can still be your number one hobby. Just don’t let it be the number one thing that people see when they walk into your room.
No need to stack up your empty liquor bottles above your kitchen cabinets or display them prominently on your windowsill. If you still feel the urge to show off your drinking finesse, build yourself a cool crate like this one.
Invest some of your paycheck into a few key upgrades: a new mattress and sofa are first on the list.
This goes for anyone, not just the guys. You’ll have to wash them anyway, so avoid the pile-up and the stink and just wash them before things start to get crusty.
No, hiding it under a blanket doesn't count. Easily solved with the addition of a hamper (or two), there’s no reason why you should be tripping over your clothes. Save yourself the hassle, and you’ll never have to give those awkward excuses (“please excuse the mess, I wasn’t expecting anybody”) when someone stops by.
You can have your toys, but display them tastefully, as the designers of this media room demonstrate. Take a full tour of this seriously cool basement here.
