10 bold ways to decorate a small room

Contrary to what you might believe, the decoration and layout of a small room does not have to pose a problem. Spaciousness is just one aspect of a room—and it’s a feeling just as much as it is a physical reality. With rising housing prices, designers are finding it ever more important to do more with less space, creating designs that allow you to appreciate every square inch of a room, no matter its size.
Perhaps the most important takeaway is the general guideline that your room’s dimensions are only part of the equation: the furniture style, composition of the room, and materials used from floor to ceiling will also have a profound effect on the look and feel of the space. Limited only by walls, you are free to decorate however you choose.
Here are 10 stylish small rooms to inspire your imagination: go forth and create your own dramatic, bold, and eye-catching spaces, regardless of square footage.
This room, which incorporates elements of industrial style, is filled with very little: sofa, coffee table, side table, lamp. However, interesting patterns and a rich variety of textures turn the small living room into a dynamic industrial-style space.
Redecorating a small room on the cheap? A mismatched, eclectic theme like this one prizes thrift shop and upcycled pieces. Uninhibited by space limitations, the playful variety and abundance of artistic decor in this room pack plenty of personality.
Any room can become a refreshing escape if you can imagine it. This living room may be little, but the impact of the woven furniture, tropical imagery, natural wood, and bright lighting is nothing short of delightful.
An L-shaped couch takes full advantage of space in this design, fitting well with the shape and size of the central coffee table for easy circulation.
This rustic room employs a classic layout with friendly seating on three sides, joined by a centrally located coffee table. As one of the most attractive features of the room, the glass windows and doors remain unobscured.
A distinct feeling of laissez-faire settles over this laid-back beachy room, its blank walls giving the cluster of decorative objects and furniture room to breathe.
In a lofted layout, small rooms are generally short on floor space while benefiting from abundant headspace. This lofted design draws eyes upwards with a large canvas that takes advantage of vertical space.
Fresh and light, Scandinavian style is a favorite for small rooms. Filled with interesting patterns and lines, this Scandi living room uses slim furniture and lightweight linens to avoid overburdening the small room.
Take comfort in your small space by instilling a deliberate earthy and organic atmosphere. Rich Earth tones like orange and brown, in addition to natural materials like leather and wood, will help to turn an annoyingly cramped space into a blissfully comforting space.
Not only does this room play with scale (a low profile sofa goes up against large wall canvasses and an oversized lamp), it also uses the presence of one colour to unite various parts of the room, letting the rest of the neutral areas to take a step back. This works to visually increase the amount of negative space in the room.
For more small room inspiration, see this ideabook: 5 small bathrooms miraculously transformed