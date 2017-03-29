Creative living room designs that challenge the norms

Tradition and familiarity is all well and good, but some prefer a more audacious living room design that might act as a challenge to re-think the norms. After all, your space is a reflection of your personality and inner world, with expressions of your favourite hobbies, trips, materials, colours, and designs present in everything from your area rug to your wall art. For living room designs that have a little extra to offer in the realm of originality, have a look at these creative designs from the interior designers of homify—these novel and unexpected room designs certainly have something unique to say about the people who live within their walls!