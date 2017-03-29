Your browser is out-of-date.

Creative living room designs that challenge the norms

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
homify Living room Blue
Tradition and familiarity is all well and good, but some prefer a more audacious living room design that might act as a challenge to re-think the norms. After all, your space is a reflection of your personality and inner world, with expressions of your favourite hobbies, trips, materials, colours, and designs present in everything from your area rug to your wall art. For living room designs that have a little extra to offer in the realm of originality, have a look at these creative designs from the interior designers of homify—these novel and unexpected room designs certainly have something unique to say about the people who live within their walls!

1. A floating garden takes centerstage as a fresh and funky focal point

Chic Living Room homify Living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
2. Geometrical patterns are taken to the next level in this energetic arrangement!

SALA DE ESTAR PARA JOVEM CASAL, Flávia Bastiani Arquitetura Flávia Bastiani Arquitetura Living room Multicolored
3. A plain grey wall in converted into a museum and art gallery

homify Living room
4. This eclectic living room conceals many stories within an assortment of upcycled furniture, art, books, and travel souvenirs

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Living room
5. Light fills the air, creating an undeniable feeling of lift, interest, and wonder in this little living room

Hanging Lamps Pixers Living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,lamps,blue,red,light bulbs,light bulbs
6. Refined decor gets a colourful punch with a multi-coloured theme popping out of a formal black and white base

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
7. Vibrant and optimistic, this design uses a neutral palette to let intricate patterns and lively colours take the lead

Cobertura Leblon , Escala Arquitetura Escala Arquitetura Living room
8. An artistic space filled with thought-provoking symbolism

homify Living room
9. Bollywood exerts a stylish cultural influence on this richly coloured living room!

Espaço Boho Chic , Andrea Lenz Andrea Lenz Living room
10. Small but mighty, this living room is filled with interesting textures and shapes to create a visually stimulating space

Рычагова, 30 м², Bronx Bronx Living room
For more creative home design ideas, see this ideabook: How to design a creative kids room to inspire the imagination

10 shelves that would look lovely in your kitchen
