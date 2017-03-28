A charming family home with bright and ultramodern interiors

The large and comfortable family home we will explore today comes with spacious living and dining areas, a fashionable kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room as well as a dressing room. The mezzanine accommodates all the private quarters, so that the family can rest unhindered by the busy vibe on the ground floor. Soothing colours and stylish designs have been used throughout the residence, and lots of practical solutions have been created to cater to storage needs. The house itself comes with an area of 163.42sqm, while the garage measures 19.12sqm and the boiler room, 7.48sqm. Thanks to the architects at Archon + Projekty Domow, all spaces have been utilised smartly and in a functional manner.
Sloping grey roofs and wood and white walls make for a very pretty facade oozing with countryside charm. A tall stone volume divides the house into two unequal parts, while the wooden elements offer warmth. Colourful blooms make the large garden delightful.
Large glass windows open up the backside of the house to nature, fresh air and sunlight. A spacious wooden patio dotted with stylish outdoor furniture pieces allow you to relax, relish outdoor meals and host open air parties.
Wood, white and grey make for a very sophisticated colour palette in the living space. The furniture is sleek and modern, while large windows keep the area flooded with sunlight. A grey half wall delicately separates the living from the dining, and features a trendy inbuilt fireplace, which can be enjoyed from both zones. The fireplace extends to the right as a planter for growing indoor palms.
Since it opens up to the mezzanine, the dining area is double-height, very airy and full of sunlight. A sleek wood and white table is surrounded by stylish pastel blue chairs to make mealtimes fashionable. And the chandelier makes a luxurious statement.
Soft sea-green, bright white and light wooden tones come together in this ultramodern kitchen for a soothing and inviting ambiance. Glossy surfaces make it easy to keep dirt and grime off, while plentiful cabinets allow easy organisation. Ultramodern appliances and ample countertop space make working here a dream.
Inbuilt cabinets and modular shelves adorn the wall opposite the cooking counter. This way, all the crockery, cutlery, ingredients and even appliances can be stored neatly and conveniently accessed as well.
Cool and elegant shades of grey lend visual depth, layers and character to this modern bedroom. The black and white printed cushions and duvet break the monotony of grey, while a hint of sunny yellow brightens things up. The bedside lamps are unique too.
Rendered in modern and gleaming white, the dressing unit has cleverly accommodated the slope of the roof, besides ensuring utility. The grey ottoman with a fur seat, the inbuilt niches and the mirrored closet doors make this corner very attractive.
The antics of Mickey Mouse and his friends adorn the feature wall of this nursery in bold and lively colours. It is a great way to feed the imagination and recognition powers of the baby, we think!
