A large and contemporary house full of stylish ideas

With a substantial area of 3,500 square feet at its disposal, this large house is a blend of contemporary designs and beautiful materials. A variety of elements such as stone, rockwool, plaster, wood, ceramic bricks, steel and concrete were used to build this impressive residence. The architects at LK&Projekt GMBH also made lavish use of glass to open up the backside to a lush lawn and bring in tons of sunlight. The interiors are spacious, open and very bright. Soothing hues like white, grey and light wood make a welcoming and cosy statement, while the furniture is trendy and comfy. Read on to know more.
Warm wooden elements break the monotony of white on the front facade, while modern lines define the elegance of the structure. A large balcony on the upper floor offers a view of the street, and the garage is big enough for two cars.
Luxurious amounts of transparent glazing connect the backside of the house with the verdant and manicured lawn. Full-height windows, spacious terraces and large balconies with glass balustrades ensure that the inhabitants can admire nature from everywhere. A large water feature lends serenity to the yard, while tall trees surround the property for privacy.
The living space is a medley of white, grey and beige tones, which create a relaxing and inviting atmosphere. Pretty crystal chandeliers and lavish seating make this a space where the family can unwind, chat, and entertain friends. A trendy fireplace offers warmth, while the wall at the far end is lined with ceramic bricks for a rustic touch. Black and white photos and an abstract artwork lend personality here.
With neat glass balustrades and sleek wooden steps, the staircase to the mezzanine is simply stunning and cutting-edge. It visually demarcates the living from the dining, without compromising the openness of the layout. From here, you can also see how double-height windows flood the living area with sunlight and cheerfulness.
Done up in elegant tones of grey and white, the partly-open kitchen wows with its smart inbuilt cabinets and a large window. Wooden touches add warmth to the space, while a table has been attached with the island to serve as the breakfast nook. The low wall with a rectangular grey frame on the right subtly separates the kitchen from the dining.
The kitchen overlooks the modern dining space filled with sunlight streaming in through the tall glass doors. Large white floor tiles visually integrate these two zones, while a large mirrored panelling on the right lends the illusion of extra space.
