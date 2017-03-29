Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This marvellous modern home is comfortably green

Justwords Justwords
Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Originally built in 1907, this house had become dull and drab over time, as is the norm with old buildings. But the architects at Puschmann Architektur, after consulting with the client, decided on a modern two-storey structure with eco-friendly and sustainable wooden frame. Featuring two garages and storage rooms on the ground floor, this residence is both smart and comfortable. Inspired by the Bauhaus style from the 1920s, this abode features cost-effective flat roofs, a large roof terrace, an open plan living room, and four bedrooms on the upper floor.

Soothing neutral colours like white, gray, anthracite, and natural oak have been used throughout the structure to create a contemporary and minimalistic impression. Adequate insulation, energy-saving installations, a heat recovery system, and ample ventilation add to the attraction of the property. Built in 5 months, the building is weatherproof, soundproof, airtight, and utilizes 1,600 square feet of living area intelligently.

Cutting-edge facade

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

The creative juxtaposition of grey and white plastered volumes makes the house look very modern and interesting. The Z-like protrusion that hugs parts of the upper and ground storey especially looks fascinating. Neat glass windows set in gray frames add openness and personality, and the two garages on either side blend in elegantly with the main house. We also love the slightly stepped walkway and the two fertile patches reserved for bushes.

Up close

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

A closer look reveals the layers of the structure more beautifully. Tall trees contrast the austere colours of the building, while the paved driveways protect the wooden structure of the house from logged water. The grey and glass entrance is very stylish too.

Open and bright living

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern living room
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

Wooden flooring and smooth white walls ensure that the living space feels cosy and cheerful at all times. The L-shaped sofa is peppered with dark blue and violet cushions to guarantee maximum relaxation. Thanks to the open plan layout, the living also blends with the stylish dining and kitchen seamlessly. An array of large glass windows not only brings in tons of natural light, but also allows the inhabitants to admire the gorgeous green yard.

Classy staircase

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

Wood and white is a combination that never loses its charm, when it comes to staircases. Hence, this staircase looks warm and bright, and seamlessly connects the two storeys. A single glass window helps in brightening up the staircase naturally as well.

Wooden elegance

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

Large and smooth wooden doors define the separation of different functional areas in this house. These doors not only lend warmth and reduce noise, they contrast the refreshing white walls nicely too.

Refreshing rear view

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

A gorgeous green lawn and tall trees lend oodles of charm and freshness to the backside of the house. Plentiful glass windows visually connect the interiors with the greenery, while the white and grey combination looks classic.

Enjoy another tour - A solar-powered home gets a cool modern extension

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Other pictures

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
Save yourself from an ugly home: 6 mistakes to avoid
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks