This marvellous modern home is comfortably green

Originally built in 1907, this house had become dull and drab over time, as is the norm with old buildings. But the architects at Puschmann Architektur, after consulting with the client, decided on a modern two-storey structure with eco-friendly and sustainable wooden frame. Featuring two garages and storage rooms on the ground floor, this residence is both smart and comfortable. Inspired by the Bauhaus style from the 1920s, this abode features cost-effective flat roofs, a large roof terrace, an open plan living room, and four bedrooms on the upper floor.
Soothing neutral colours like white, gray, anthracite, and natural oak have been used throughout the structure to create a contemporary and minimalistic impression. Adequate insulation, energy-saving installations, a heat recovery system, and ample ventilation add to the attraction of the property. Built in 5 months, the building is weatherproof, soundproof, airtight, and utilizes 1,600 square feet of living area intelligently.
The creative juxtaposition of grey and white plastered volumes makes the house look very modern and interesting. The Z-like protrusion that hugs parts of the upper and ground storey especially looks fascinating. Neat glass windows set in gray frames add openness and personality, and the two garages on either side blend in elegantly with the main house. We also love the slightly stepped walkway and the two fertile patches reserved for bushes.
A closer look reveals the layers of the structure more beautifully. Tall trees contrast the austere colours of the building, while the paved driveways protect the wooden structure of the house from logged water. The grey and glass entrance is very stylish too.
Wooden flooring and smooth white walls ensure that the living space feels cosy and cheerful at all times. The L-shaped sofa is peppered with dark blue and violet cushions to guarantee maximum relaxation. Thanks to the open plan layout, the living also blends with the stylish dining and kitchen seamlessly. An array of large glass windows not only brings in tons of natural light, but also allows the inhabitants to admire the gorgeous green yard.
Wood and white is a combination that never loses its charm, when it comes to staircases. Hence, this staircase looks warm and bright, and seamlessly connects the two storeys. A single glass window helps in brightening up the staircase naturally as well.
Large and smooth wooden doors define the separation of different functional areas in this house. These doors not only lend warmth and reduce noise, they contrast the refreshing white walls nicely too.
A gorgeous green lawn and tall trees lend oodles of charm and freshness to the backside of the house. Plentiful glass windows visually connect the interiors with the greenery, while the white and grey combination looks classic.
