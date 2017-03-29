This marvellous modern home is comfortably green

Originally built in 1907, this house had become dull and drab over time, as is the norm with old buildings. But the architects at Puschmann Architektur, after consulting with the client, decided on a modern two-storey structure with eco-friendly and sustainable wooden frame. Featuring two garages and storage rooms on the ground floor, this residence is both smart and comfortable. Inspired by the Bauhaus style from the 1920s, this abode features cost-effective flat roofs, a large roof terrace, an open plan living room, and four bedrooms on the upper floor.

Soothing neutral colours like white, gray, anthracite, and natural oak have been used throughout the structure to create a contemporary and minimalistic impression. Adequate insulation, energy-saving installations, a heat recovery system, and ample ventilation add to the attraction of the property. Built in 5 months, the building is weatherproof, soundproof, airtight, and utilizes 1,600 square feet of living area intelligently.