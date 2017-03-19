Top 5: Hungry for home decor tips

It's time for our Sunday round up of the most read articles on homify Canada! This week, it was all about making your home extra special and we're glad we could help.
To quote Herman Hesse:
One never reaches home, but wherever friendly paths intersect the whole world looks like home for a time
You can take on spring cleaning at any time of year, right? Get a fresh look in your home beyond deep cleaning the curtains and washing the windows. We’re inspired to hit the hardware store for a can of black paint and find places in our home that can use more emphasis.
Let's explore the important topic of errors and mishaps in interior design, home construction, and the overall decision-making the determines the outcome of these two aspects of a home. When a certain decision goes awry in the building or designing of a new home, it results in a space that's less than ideal – and because of this, many homeowners are still on their way to creating the perfect home. This feature points out ten of these biggest mistakes so that you can hopefully avoid them, getting the space you've dreamed of the first time around.
When you walk into a home with young kids, you can usually tell right way. There’s an explosion of toys that’s taken over every room! No matter how they have tried to contain the mess there’s still stained furniture and ruined carpets. There is a better way.
Today we’re exploring Scandinavian and Asian design. It turns out, borrowing from these styles can create a perfect family home. Smooth, cool, relaxed minimalist style can create a warm atmosphere for a family home.
Choosing the right house is a big challenge in that it requires adequate preparation, because we have to take into account some really important factors such as the appearance of the property as well as other factors, including the size and functionality.
Every element needs to suit the needs of our family. You need to consider if you will have a one-storey home or a two-storey home as well as how many bedrooms you need. You also need to decide how big you want every room to be.
For small families, the majority of us decide on a one-storey house as they are cheaper and easier to build. This doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, style, functionality or design.
To prove it to you, we've put together three stylish one-storey
mansions designed by architects in Thailand for you to explore. You will see just how functional these homes are.
In Canada, we love to have family and friends over to stay. Opening up our homes and inviting guests in for a weekend or longer can make our home feel that much more special, cozy and warm.
We also want our guests to feel like they belong once they arrive, so welcome them with fresh linen, clean towels and a beautiful smelling room.
Today on homify, we are going to show you 10 bedroom must-haves that will make your guests feel right at home.