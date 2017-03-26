8 family homes you'd like to move into

Today, we have brought you a collection of 8 wonderful homes that are perfect for the modern and style-conscious family. While these homes are a departure from the typical apartments, they are also modest in their simple charm. These homes are set on plots which allow one to enjoy both indoor and outdoor spaces. This makes them comfortable and perfect for children as well as adults. Elegant materials, beautiful colours, ample rooms for all needs and stylish integration with nature are some of the highlights of these properties. So come and take a look at these wonderfully modest and simple homes which will inspire and soothe you at the same time.