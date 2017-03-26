8 family homes you'd like to move into

Today, we have brought you a collection of 8 wonderful homes that are perfect for the modern and style-conscious family. While these homes are a departure from the typical apartments, they are also modest in their simple charm. These homes are set on plots which allow one to enjoy both indoor and outdoor spaces. This makes them comfortable and perfect for children as well as adults. Elegant materials, beautiful colours, ample rooms for all needs and stylish integration with nature are some of the highlights of these properties. So come and take a look at these wonderfully modest and simple homes which will inspire and soothe you at the same time.
This simple home by the architects at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag is set in an L shape with a Mediterranean style setting. The shingles on the roof gleam in their black beauty while the half and half style of the planks set on the walls makes for an interesting look.
This linear home is quite an attractive sight in a clearing within the woods. The facade of the home plays with a variety of wooden grains and hues to make a layered statement. This lends it an appealing look along with the large windows set in sturdy metal. The spacious patio is perfect for sunbathing, breathing in fresh air and outdoor parties.
The beige and white home here is a simple one with a pretty porch styled with delicate and rustic looking columns. The symmetrical beauty of the home comes across easily, thanks to the way the windows have been set on either side of the triangle that frames the porch on top.
The facade of this home is a vision in white and red while the simple slanting roof has been secured with beams on top. The gable gives it all a classic look while the space up front is perfect for spending some quality outdoor time.
This chic and beautiful family home in Turkey has an expansive look because it blends in effortlessly with its surroundings, thanks to the use of stone and glass. While the stone makes for a robust and natural look, the glass walls on one side give it a clear, modern and open appeal.
This simple home in Japan is built along a rectangular layout. The monochrome theme goes well with the classic shutters and doors. The home has been set on green grounds with a concrete yard and a simple black metal fence. This gives privacy and security along with a sense of openness.
This home plays with classic geometrical lines. The box-like shape eliminates the need for a slanting rooftop, while the windows make for a structure and style that can breathe. The brown wing on the right adds much character to the entire look, while the large green lawn is a perfect natural getaway for children and adults alike!
This wooden home is a quaint and urban log cabin. Gently sloping roofs, a spacious porch with elegant railing and rich wooden walls make a very cosy and welcoming statement.
