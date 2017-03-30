A wooden home to embrace nature and family

The architects who created this project were faced with a change of circumstances during the creation of the home, challenging them to reconsider the functional and aesthetic elements of the project: initially, the house was designed as a place of recovery for the family’s “Ah-Ma”, or grandmother. Unfortunately, the grandmother passed away during the construction of the home, and shortly after, some of the extended family was affected by an intense flood. Therefore, the architects, together with the family, sat down to reconsider the main functions of the home, revising the project to suit a drastically different family situation. The “Kong”, or grandfather, was now the sole guardian of the family, and the house was redesigned to support his physical and mental health in order for him to continue as the leader of the family unit. The proximity of the canal and lagoon was given careful consideration; after suffering loss from a flood, the importance of a solid design strategy for living in harmony with the surrounding water became an important aspect of the new building.