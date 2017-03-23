A clever home extension transforms a family home

What do you do if you need more space in the family home?

Perhaps you have a teenager who wants to play loud music and needs their own area of the home. Or maybe you're about to have another child and you need another bedroom? Possibly, your parents are getting older and need to spend some more time in your home.

Whatever the reason, one of the smartest and most cost-effective ways that you can add space to the home is to build an extension. This means little disruption to daily life, while making your home that much bigger.

Today, we are going to show you how Edinburgh architects Urban Creatures created a zinc extension to a family home. Not only does it blend seamlessly into the original design, but it adds a light and bright living area to the home, which can be used for just about anything! In this case, it has been used for a dining area. This modern and attractive space is simply flawless.

Perhaps after exploring this project, you will not only see just how gorgeous a cheaper material like zinc can look but you will see just how effortless a home extension can look.

Let's get inspired today!