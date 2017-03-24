A classic home with plenty of space – and plans!

Today, we are going to explore a 1959 square foot home that's good on value!

How could such a large home be economical you ask? Don't worry, we are going to show you! We even have the plans to prove it to you…

Designed by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW, this home is characterized by a very classic shape and style with very contemporary details. You won't believe how gorgeous the facade and colours of the home are, working together in harmony with the wooden window frames.

What is most striking about this house, however, is the glazing that allows sunlight to flow into the interior space throughout the day. This makes for a very modern and bright interior design.

As we explore the interior design further, we will come across a comfortable dining room, living room and kitchen, which all flow into one another and open up onto the gorgeous garden.

You must be curious, by now, to see just what all of the fuss is about. Shall we take a look?