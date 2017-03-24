A classic home with plenty of space – and plans!

Today, we are going to explore a 1959 square foot home that's good on value!
How could such a large home be economical you ask? Don't worry, we are going to show you! We even have the plans to prove it to you…
Designed by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW, this home is characterized by a very classic shape and style with very contemporary details. You won't believe how gorgeous the facade and colours of the home are, working together in harmony with the wooden window frames.
What is most striking about this house, however, is the glazing that allows sunlight to flow into the interior space throughout the day. This makes for a very modern and bright interior design.
As we explore the interior design further, we will come across a comfortable dining room, living room and kitchen, which all flow into one another and open up onto the gorgeous garden.
You must be curious, by now, to see just what all of the fuss is about. Shall we take a look?
Have you ever seen something so exquisite?
This double-storey home features a soft, neutral colour palette with large glass windows and doors throughout. As promised, this glazing allows for a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces. Neatly packaged below the grey roof, this home is simple and classic yet very appealing. The wooden window frames and wooden cladding add a warmth and charm to the exterior look and feel.
From this angle, we can see how the home spills out onto a spacious garden and swimming pool area, with plenty of room for playing games, hosting barbeques or relaxing in the sunshine. Even the pool is large!
These spacious outdoor areas are very functional and appealing, adding to the beauty of the home itself.
From the front of the house, we can see that while there are still windows and doors throughout the facade, the home is slightly more private and conservative.
The home features a double-garage, which allows cars, bicycles and other items to be stored neatly out of sight. A little garden path leads up to a wooden front door, which is covered by a small balcony above it. A covered entrance is a must, ensuring that your guests are sheltered from any adverse weather conditions while they wait for the door to be opened.
What is most striking about this front area is how, even though the front garden is small, it completely enhances the exterior look and feel.
Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden for inspiration for your own home!
If we look at the backyard of the home in the daylight, we can see how the swimming pool is surrounded by a wooden deck. Wood is great for outdoor flooring as it is durable and non-slip. It also looks very modern and sophisticated!
The wooden deck also matches the wooden cladding that we see on the facade, creating a harmonious flow throughout the exterior design.
We can also see how the designers have used plants to very carefully and strategically decorate the exterior space. These add a subtle and natural form of decor to the home. It's a wonderful reminder of how a few carefully pruned trees or plants can make a big difference!
If we head inside the home, we can see how all of the rooms flow into one another thanks to the open plan design. The wooden floors and white walls reflect the sunshine that streams in throughout the day.
In the dining room, we come across a large white table with chairs, which has direct access to the covered terrace. This creates a multi-functional and spacious dining space that also connects to the kitchen and living area. For a family home, this is a very social and engaging layout.
The designers have used functionality to bring trend to the home. The lamps that hang down over the dining room table are very funky, while bringing a beautiful ambiance to the room in the evening and allowing diners to see what they are eating.
The pot plant in the corner of the room connects the home to the outdoors subtly and flawlessly.
In the living room, we can see how one of the walls is raw brick, introducing an industrial chic theme to the very modern home. This is a very cost-effective way to introduce textures and tones in the home.
Once again, we can see how natural light plays a huge role, flowing in through the large glass windows and doors to create a very appealing interior design. This is a must for any modern home.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Another tip is to add shelves to your living space, where decor items and picture frames can be put on display. This will allow you to inject your home with personality and charm, without cluttering it!
Before we head into the kitchen, we just want to show you the home from this angle. Do you see how functionality and style work hand in hand, thanks to very careful attention to detail?
The shelves, for example, hold all sorts of books, picture frames and decor accessories, thus working as a storage unit. However, these items also bring character to the home.
Another example is the artwork, which has been carefully selected for the walls. These pieces are beautiful yet are used sparingly. One tasteful piece of artwork is much better than crowding the walls with all sorts of pictures and decor items!
The kitchen has been very cleverly designed in a U-shape, making the most of space.
A little kitchen island subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home, while still allowing for a wonderful open plan flow between the two areas.
The grey and white tones are very sophisticated and elegant, while keeping this area looking very clean and hygienic.
You'll notice that there is plenty of storage, including shelves and cabinets. This keeps items stored neatly out of sight, keeping the counters clear of anything that isn't necessary or functional.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen to see how you can achieve the same minimalist look and feel in your own cooking area.
Finally, we get a chance to see the layout of the ground floor! We can see how the open plan design makes for a very spacious and interactive home.
We can also see how there is space for a garage for two cars, a boiler room, a laundry and a pantry. What more could you need?
Plans like this are wonderful in that they ensure that the builders, architects and residents are all on the same page and know what to expect from the final design. After exploring the home, do you see how it corresponds with the floor plan?
While we didn't get a chance to explore the upper storey, here we can see how it is made up of three bedrooms. The master bedroom features its own dressing room and bathroom.
This is truly a home that has everything a family could possibly need, while remaining eco-friendly and cost-effective.
