10 reasons why plaster or drywall in the most versatile choice for your home

Leigh Leigh
Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever heard of enhancing your home with plasterboard or drywall, as we call it in Canada?

Perhaps you already have an idea of what it is or you have no idea what we are talking about. Either way, today at homify we invite you to continue reading about it and explore this topic a little bit more in-depth. You'll be an expert on the subject once we are done!

Gypsum boards, which are also known as plasterboard or dry plaster, can be used for a variety of different functionalities in the home. It can also be designed according to your specs, as wide or as high as you need! There are so many uses for this, especially if you are looking to renovate or enhance a certain area in the home.

Today, we are going to look at 10 fabulous reasons why you should use this material in your home and show you just how many advantages it is has. 

Shall we take a look?

1. Easy niches

PROYECTO SAYAVEDRA, AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Beige
A very modern trend in interior design and decor are installing niches in the wall. 

With gypsum boards, this can be very easy and does not require any noisy construction like it would with traditional brick walls.

Niches allow you to store items neatly in the wall, while allowing them to remain on display.

2. Thickness according to your specifications

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you want to create a wall out of plasterboard, you can decide on the thickness of the material. You can opt for a very light material that is thin, creating a subtle division between spaces, or you can opt for a thick wall that creates a very clear distinction between spaces.

As we can see in this design by architects Taller Estilo, the plaster wall looks just as gorgeous a traditional brick wall would look, but is perhaps even more sleek!

3. An effective division

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs.
Plasterboard creates a very effective division between spaces, visually and acoustically. 

Its composition also serves as an insulator, blocking out sounds between spaces.

What's more is that if you are looking for sustainable solutions for your home, plasterboard is generally recycled material.

4. Tile options

Casa Jabin., TAFF TAFF Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
It's important to remember that when it comes to plasterboard, it has a very smooth surface, which means it can be coated with just about anything. You can paint it with a light colour or create texture but coating it with tiles or stone.

The choice depends on the style that you want to achieve as well as what works in harmony with the decor throughout your home.

5. Intelligent division between rooms

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In addition to being an easy-to-install material, plasterboard is also the perfect way to divide up rooms in the house, without blocking them off entirely. This creates a wonderful flow between spaces, while still demarcating them. 

How you achieve this depends on the size of your plasterboard as well as where you place it.

Because you can decorate it according to your tastes as well, you can use plasterboard to really bring an effective and stylish touch of decor to the home too!

Also have a look at these tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

6. Size is not a problem

Casa JLM, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
When it comes to prefabricated materials, remember that plaster is a lighter material and thus can be easier to move and install. You can also organize it and have it sized exactly for the space that you need it for. It doesn't matter if it's for the living room, dining room, kitchen or bedroom, you can order it just for that space!

Custom-made anyone?

7. Bold design

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In many homes, plasterboard walls are both functional and decorative. 

This is why it's important to invest some time, creativity and thought into the structure. 

You want your plasterboard to suit all of your needs, while adding to the beauty of the home. If you want to add pictures, artwork or shelves to it, think very carefully before drilling the holes. You don't want to have to replace it in a few months!

8. Handling plasterboard does not require expertize

Departamento Polanco 1 Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Another great advantage when it comes to drywall is that it is so easy to handle, you don't always need an expert to assist. 

However, if you want a really sophisticated finish, it's OK to ask a professional for some help.

9. Welcome texture

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
When it comes to the finish of your gypsum board, there are two possible options: smooth surfaces or texture.

It all depends on the design and decor of your home, but we suggest leaving the material smooth as this will be easy to modify in future if you want to change the look and feel of your home. 

If you do want to go for a textured surface, however, have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!) for inspiration.

10. Imitation of pillars

Casa Molina , Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
We also want to show you how plasterboard can be used as imitation pillars, giving a home style and personality. These pillars subtly separate areas in the house, while creating an enchanting and orderly design.

Would you use plaster in your home?

