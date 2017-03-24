10 reasons why plaster or drywall in the most versatile choice for your home

Have you ever heard of enhancing your home with plasterboard or drywall, as we call it in Canada?

Perhaps you already have an idea of what it is or you have no idea what we are talking about. Either way, today at homify we invite you to continue reading about it and explore this topic a little bit more in-depth. You'll be an expert on the subject once we are done!

Gypsum boards, which are also known as plasterboard or dry plaster, can be used for a variety of different functionalities in the home. It can also be designed according to your specs, as wide or as high as you need! There are so many uses for this, especially if you are looking to renovate or enhance a certain area in the home.

Today, we are going to look at 10 fabulous reasons why you should use this material in your home and show you just how many advantages it is has.

Shall we take a look?