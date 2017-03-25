Neutral tones and wood finishes makes this house utterly charming

If you're a fan of functionality and modern design working hand in hand, then this project by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW is one you just have to explore today! It even has plans…

This home is incredibly striking due to its subtle facade and Scandinavian design. The neutral tones and wooden finishes make for a cozy yet elegant home that envelopes guests, visitors, friends and family in warmth and comfort.

As we take a tour from the outside in as well as examine the floor plans, we will see how the interior of the home and the exterior of the home are intrinsically connected with an open plan design. The interior space is also very light and bright.

This home also has everything that a family could possibly need or want, including a double-garage! As Canadians, we all know how important a garage is for storing our cars neatly out of sight, sheltered from any bad weather.

Follow us as we explore what else this home has hidden up its sleeve!