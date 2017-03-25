Neutral tones and wood finishes makes this house utterly charming

If you're a fan of functionality and modern design working hand in hand, then this project by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW is one you just have to explore today! It even has plans…
This home is incredibly striking due to its subtle facade and Scandinavian design. The neutral tones and wooden finishes make for a cozy yet elegant home that envelopes guests, visitors, friends and family in warmth and comfort.
As we take a tour from the outside in as well as examine the floor plans, we will see how the interior of the home and the exterior of the home are intrinsically connected with an open plan design. The interior space is also very light and bright.
This home also has everything that a family could possibly need or want, including a double-garage! As Canadians, we all know how important a garage is for storing our cars neatly out of sight, sheltered from any bad weather.
Follow us as we explore what else this home has hidden up its sleeve!
From the get go, we can see that this is a very unique and stylish home!
The right-hand side features a traditional, gable-roof double-storey design, while the left-hand side is a single-storey structure with a flat roof. These two shapes work in harmony with one another, prompting a double-take from any passers-by!
The flat roof structure features a closed garage as well as an undercover parking area, where cars can be neatly stored away. A large grey front door welcomes guests, family and friends. Don't you love the large, grey paved driveway, which leads straight up to the parking areas? Paving like this not only looks gorgeous but it is functional too and will withstand leaking oil or dirty tyres!
The upper level of the home features wooden cladding, which brings a warm, earthy and slightly rustic touch to the contemporary architecture.
The back of the home is simply breathtaking!
Large glass sliding doors throughout the facade allow the interior of the home to spill out onto a spacious garden, terrace and pool area.The designers have really made the most of every square inch!
This exterior space can be used for playing games, relaxing in the sunshine, doing morning laps in the cool water, hosting barbeques or just having quality family time together. Thanks to the comfortable outdoor furniture and the shade provided by the trees, this is truly a multi-functional area.
While the interior design features predominantly neutral colours, we can see that the designers have had a little fun! They've allowed personality, charm and a touch of creativity to influence the home.
In the living room, we come across a butter yellow sofa, which adds a splash of vibrancy to the earthy tones. A funky lamp drops down from the ceiling, merging functionality and trend. The artwork on the walls give us a little glimpse into the playfulness and creativity of the family who live here.
The fireplace is another great example of style and function working together. Don't you love how the wood is stored in a niche in the wall, enhancing the texture of this environment?
Large doors open this part of the home up onto the terrace, creating a wonderful flow between interior and exterior spaces.
From this angle, we can see how the living room works in harmony with the other rooms in the house, although there are subtle divisions between spaces. This makes for a very interactive and homely environment!
You'll also notice that storage space is prominent, ensuring that anything that isn't necessary or functional is stored neatly out of sight. For a family home, this can be very important, keeping the interior neat and tidy.
While the living room features a splash of yellow, the dining room features a dash of red! These subtle inclusions of colour make for a very appealing interior design.
Once again, you can see how the design is quite simple and minimalist, with only the most functional of items on display. The focal point is the gorgeous garden and natural surrounds, which are visible through the large glass windows and doors.
Natural light also streams in through these doors and windows, making for a very appealing and warm interior.
The dining room is partially separated from the kitchen thanks to a little kitchen island or bar, which creates a more casual area for the family to gather around thanks to the bar stools. The wine rack is neatly stored underneath this bar – another great example of savvy storage!
A kitchen island or kitchen bar is a wonderful addition to a kitchen space and not just because of the storage. It allows the cooking area to become a very interactive area and provides an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food.
White is also a wonderful option for a kitchen, creating a very clean and sleek looking environment.
Finally we get a chance to see the 1896 square foot home in plan form!
The garage spaces fit snugly onto the left-hand side of the house, while the open plan design of the home makes the absolute most of space. We can also see there is an extra room on the ground floor, which can be used as a bedroom or office.
This plan reveals that there is a laundry, bathroom, utility room and pantry on the ground floor too!
Do you see how space has been completely utilized?
The plan of the upstairs floor reveals to us three large and bright bedrooms. The master bedroom also has its own bathroom.
The upstairs also opens up onto a gorgeous little terrace, above the garage, creating a whole new area for the family to enjoy the outdoors.
After exploring this home, do you see how important architectural plans are, ensuring that everyone knows what to expect from the final construction of a home? It also allows the architect to carefully make the most of every square inch of space!
