Which garden matches my star sign?

Astrology is a fascinating science that gives us a little bit of insight into different personalities, likes and dislikes. Is it true that certain characteristics depend on our star sign? Does the date of our birth influence our personal style and tastes?

Well, today on homify, we are going to have a little bit of fun and give you an opportunity to find out!

We've already looked at the best kitchen according to your star sign and how to match your living room with your star sign, so today we are going to turn to the garden and look at how a star sign can impact our exterior design!

Cozy, harmonious, quirky or classic? What does your star sign reveal about your preferences in the home garden?

Today, we will give you a little glimpse and show you how you can easily transform your garden into your own personal paradise, according to your star sign.

Let's take a look!