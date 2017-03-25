Which garden matches my star sign?

Astrology is a fascinating science that gives us a little bit of insight into different personalities, likes and dislikes. Is it true that certain characteristics depend on our star sign? Does the date of our birth influence our personal style and tastes?
Well, today on homify, we are going to have a little bit of fun and give you an opportunity to find out!
We've already looked at the best kitchen according to your star sign and how to match your living room with your star sign, so today we are going to turn to the garden and look at how a star sign can impact our exterior design!
Cozy, harmonious, quirky or classic? What does your star sign reveal about your preferences in the home garden?
Today, we will give you a little glimpse and show you how you can easily transform your garden into your own personal paradise, according to your star sign.
Let's take a look!
Aries are characterized by their enthusiasm. They are also very creative people who like to experiment with new ideas. They like crafts and handy work and they approach the unknown with fascination and excitement.
Thus the Aries gardens tend to feature colourful and striking flowers. They particularly love dahlias, but they also like to decorate their garden with popular flowering plants such as geraniums.
They also love cheerful design ideas and have a keen sense of adventure. Strong colours and huge flowers are typical for this star sign!
Bulls always put their trust in stability and safety. They don't settle down immediately and they weigh up their options carefully before making a final decision. It's therefore hardly surprising that gardening takes a little longer for these individuals!
This isn't necessarily a bad thing, though. Because when a bull has decided on a particular project, he or she fights for it!
They like to have orderly flowerbeds with matching colours. Roses are a wonderful option for this star sign, bringing harmony to the exterior space.
People born under the star sign of the twins are communicative, alert and they steal the hearts of their fellow human beings in a very short space of time.
Through their open-minded nature, they quickly form friendships. They are also very flexible and inquisitive. Curiosity and movement are central concepts that describe the twins. Their gardens thus feature fragrant flowers such as lavender, Japanese azaleas or daisies.
Just as important are unusual flowers and trendy design elements in the garden, which are chosen to inspire family and friends. In order to create a wonderful contrast, Gemini's choose bright colours that stand out clearly from the earthy tones of the surrounding landscape.
Gemini's also love their terrace spaces, which are the perfect areas for relaxing with family and friends while enjoying the beautiful surrounds.
People who are born under this star sign are characterized by their calm and understanding nature. Cancerians are very caring and attach great importance to emotions and compassion. Sometimes they can seem melancholic, but really they are just retreating into their own world to find their own energy.
The sensitive Cancerian loves nature and prefers white roses, jasmine and other plants that radiate love, romance and tranquility in the garden.
When it comes to choosing the plants, however, it is very important to the Cancerian individual that he or she studies the soil and the climate and takes great care in creating the garden.
Do you think this design by landscapers Roger Webster Garden Design would appeal to a Cancerian?
The lion is considered the king of the forest and thus is very fond of being at the center of everything. He loves the attention of his fellow human beings and is characterized by leadership, confidence and self-assurance. The lion also loves to be praised and admired, which is why he or she attaches great importance to a perfectly cultivated garden, which is striking with its vibrant plants and flowers.
In a Leo's garden, you'll find strong colours and vibrant flowers, such as yellow lilies or sunflowers.
The well-kept garden of a lion is designed to impress, with the perfect mix of classic plants and functional spaces. The garden is often a social meeting place for friends and family.
Virgo individuals are above all outstandingly organized, gentle and diligent. They strive for perfection and order and attach great importance to careful work and the welfare of their fellow human beings. They can also be slightly self-critical.
Their gardens, however, are incredibly impressive creations. They pay great attention to detail and mix wild flowers with classic roses, transforming their outdoor space into a place of envy for the whole neighborhood!
You'll find beautiful decor elements in a Virgo garden, which work in harmony with simple lines and very organized flower beds.
This star sign is very diplomatic, romantic and refined. Libras shine not only in terms of their homes and interior design, but also with regards to their garden design.
A balance between order and harmony is very important for the Libra, which means they take their time developing and planning the perfect domestic garden. When the planning is done, it impresses residents and visitors alike!
For this individual, there is nothing more attractive than a retreat into the domestic garden. It is seen as an extension of the living room. Thus it is cozy as well as practical and beautifully designed.
You'll often find comfortable seating in the garden as well as flowers in many different shades!
The Scorpio is often said to be very jealous and vindictive when strangers approach their personal property. We would like to correct this misinterpretation because passionate Scorpios are simply proud of their possessions!
This is why they attach great importance to the beauty of their garden and like to create a private outdoor area that can't be seen by neighbors. This allows them to enjoy their garden to the fullest.
In the garden of the Scorpio, you will find numerous flowers. Some of them will have thorns, such as the rose. Scorpios like themes so you may find a distinct colour throughout the garden.
The backyard of a Scorpios home often features a very impressive garden creation that merges the classic with the innovative and the extravagant.
The Sagittarius is an individual who loves socializing and thus is happy to create a garden area where they can spend time with loved ones day or night.
They are optimistic and adaptable people who usually act intuitively and adventurously. They love to experience exciting things! In their garden, you will find tulips and hydrangeas, which suits their imaginative spirit.
They also place a lot of emphasis on presentation so you'll find their garden is very well designed, with attention to every last detail.
This star sign is ambitious, resolute and purposeful. Yet Capricorns are also very quiet people who tend to conceal their true feelings behind a facade. They are very rational and take a while to warm up to new people, new ideas and the unknown.
The Capricorn's garden often features mysterious flowers such as violets, orchids or tiger lily.
In this image, we can also see a stone pathway that cuts through the garden. This is often found in a Capricorn's garden, giving the space a natural look while creating a very clear design.
The Aquarius individual is independent and sociable and loves to look into the future. You'll usually find out the latest news, gossip or trends from an Aquarius.
This is why their garden is usually is futuristic and stylish, featuring the latest designs.
Water also plays a strong roll in the Aquarius garden. You may find water fountains, ponds or water features as well as flowers like water lilies. These provide an extraordinary atmosphere every season of the year!
The Aquarius is particularly fond of retiring to his or her personal paradise at the end of a sunny day. They like to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine!
Pisces are dreamy, sensitive and very romantic. They are always ready to help people in their environment and through their empathy, they make very good friends and confidants.
Pisces can tend to live in a fantasy world that is occasionally disturbed by the influences of everyday life. Their favorite flowers are tulips or white lilies, which create a magical atmosphere in the garden.
If Pisces do not have enough space in their garden for flowering plants, they will choose evergreen plants that will last through spring and summer as well as the colder seasons.
As you can see, there are numerous central features that can be attributed to the different star signs!
