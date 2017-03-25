Modern bathrooms: 20 ideas to inspire your next renovation

The bathroom is the ideal space to play with original decor and design.

If you don't have too many square feet available, you don't have to give yourself a headache looking for ways to incorporate the latest trends. A little bit of innovation and creativity can go a long way in a modern bathroom.

It's also important remember that quality beats quantity. A high quality coating, fixture or fitting can go a long way even in the smallest of bathrooms.

Once you've chosen the fittings and fixtures for your bathroom, however, the decor does become important. There are some accessories that suit all tastes including rugs, vases, paintings, screens, curtains and mirrors. However, there are other accessories that are very dependent on the style of the home owner.

In order to inspire your modern bathroom today, we've put together 20 photographs that will stun and dazzle. You won't believe just how beautiful a bathroom can look, no matter how small!

Shall we take a look?