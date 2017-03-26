A traditional home with floor plans

Today, we are going to take a tour of an unusual house, which will certainly appeal to those of you who like chocolate!

These architects have created a facade out of deliciously milky colours including a timeless white and a chocolate brown. The result is a very attractive and appealing home!

It doesn't end here, however! This home is also incredibly functional and perfect for any family. To prove it you, we are going to explore it inside out. Not only will you be inspired by the style and design of this home but you'll pick up some ideas, tips and tricks for your own home.

Be warned, you may feel like tasting some rich, smooth chocolate after exploring this home!