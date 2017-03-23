Push reset on your home decor with our fresh colour trends

It’s never been so fun to be a shut-in. Food delivery and Netflix make a dangerous combination. It’s starting to get trendy to have a staycation and be a bit of a shut-in now and then. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up after all that binge watching, then nothing brings a freshness to your home better than colour. We’ll share a few of our favourite colour trends that will bring style and originality to any space in your home.
Worry less about being on-trend and in style and more about how our favourite shades make you feel. Find one that can put a smile on your face. If you’re looking to keep up with the hottest trends or want a timeless addition to your palette, you’re sure to find some colour inspiration on our list. You can get in touch with interior decorators and designers on homify to take your update even further. Ready to push reset on your home?
Adding just a touch of amethyst purple brings richness to your home. In this living room, a deep jewel toned crushed velvet chair elevates the space from standard to chic. The combo of purple, caramel, and crisp white is picturesque!
Planning to bring purple to the walls? Lilac shades make dreamy pastel backgrounds for a soft look. Plum shades look enchanting in a bedroom. A more saturated purple will up the drama in any room.
Green is one of the trendiest colours to have in your home this year. Shades taken straight from nature will bring a timeless look for your home. If you want to go trendy in your decor, bring in a shade like this pop-art green chair to liven up your home.
Try choosing a shade to bring in as an accent. Take your swatches with you on your shopping travels. They will help you pick up pieces that will tie your accent colour together with your room.
Beige and caramel tones look great in any home. In this room, in the artwork and floor rug pick up the natural wood tones. The room feels wrapped up in a salted caramel shade that soothes and relaxes.
Grey is another classic colour for your home that’s got a fresh twist this year. Shades of steely blue toned grey create a subdued and sophisticated look in this living room.
For a full tour of this home done up in grey, check out our feature on living the chic life in a darling Calgary home!
Blue, Beige and grey can all combine in a room to create a stylish palette. Try experimenting with our favourite shades yourself to see what works for you.
Don’t let this easter shade fool you into thinking this colour is too trendy! An eggshell blue shade in your home brings pastel loveliness that will invoke English country charm all year long. This inspiring shade is next-level fresh!
Our favourite shades in this ideabook were;
- Purple from lilac to plum
- Pop art green
- Salted caramel
- Steely grey
- Lovely eggshell blue
The best way to refresh your home after hibernation is to find a new shade that you love. Don’t be afraid to flirt with different colours until you find the one that’s right for you. Next, check out our feature on the vibrant colour of the year.