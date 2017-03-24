This Russian-designed home is a modern marvel

In Russia, home design can tend to be over the top. There’s an if you got it, flaunt it mentality. We’re excited to share a home planned for the suburbs of Moscow that resists this design ethos. Refined, proportioned, and elegant come to mind when you see this home. The architects at Aleksandr Zhydkov Architecture have created a family home with an ambitious yet comfortable design.

We’ll find cozy interiors and a cheerful modern facade that makes this modern marvel a welcoming home. At the end of our tour, we’ll take a quick look at a special feature that makes this home perfect for putting up family and friends over the holidays. Ready to take a look?