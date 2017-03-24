This Russian-designed home is a modern marvel

In Russia, home design can tend to be over the top. There’s an
if you got it, flaunt it mentality. We’re excited to share a home planned for the suburbs of Moscow that resists this design ethos. Refined, proportioned, and elegant come to mind when you see this home. The architects at Aleksandr Zhydkov Architecture have created a family home with an ambitious yet comfortable design.
We’ll find cozy interiors and a cheerful modern facade that makes this modern marvel a welcoming home. At the end of our tour, we’ll take a quick look at a special feature that makes this home perfect for putting up family and friends over the holidays. Ready to take a look?
The facade is cheerful with whimsical wall sconces lighting up the home. A white stone exterior pairs with luxurious panoramic windows that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. Black accents from the window and door framings up the sophistication. The flat roof with a slightly tapered overhang cuts an elegant silhouette for the home.
The back of the home is even more open and bright. Through the panoramic windows, we can see spacious interiors with high ceilings. In the warmer months, the outdoor terrace creates an opportunity for outdoor living and entertaining. This terrace is darling! It looks like it was pulled from the street outside of a Parisian cafe. Overall, the exterior of the home has a modern and toned down appearance. We hope that this approach starts to lead the pack in Eastern European home design!
The inside of the home is surprisingly cozy and elegant. A double height space above this combined living and dining room inspires. Minimalist design creates a relaxing tone in this room. White walls, creamy wood floors, and a rich wood feature wall all combine to form a timeless Scandinavian look. Thin curtains on the two tiers of windows brighten up the home and add more texture to the room.
The living room is filled up with the large black couch. It has a comfortable and contemporary look that’s perfect for fitting the whole family. Across from the couch, the feature wall is panelled with warm wood. There’s a long multipurpose shelf beneath the T.V. Acting as a bookshelf and storage area for wood, the shelf has a small fireplace tucked at the end. Almost like an afterthought, the fireplace brings warmth to the room. We can’t imagine a winter in Russia without a fireplace!
This casual dining space has incredible chairs that look like they were 3D printed. The simple white setting on the pale wood dining table creates an effortless look. It rejects a stiff and formal dining room style. Also on this main floor of the home, there’s a separate kitchen with its own patio.
We’re taking the time to appreciate the clean and contemporary design once more from the rear. Underfloor led lighting beneath the patio transforms the look of the home. It’s fresh and inviting. Planter boxes surrounding the outdoor terrace would be a great place to grow herbs or flowers. Imagine eating breakfast out here on the patio on a warm, sunny morning surrounded by lush grass.
We’ve got one last feature to take a look at before we end our tour. This home has three bedrooms on the second floor and a guest room on the first. There’s plenty of room for a family! This home has an incredible way to put up even more friends and family…
There’s a separate bungalow style guest house right across the lawn from the main house! It is used as a relaxation space when it’s not occupied. There’s a sauna, relaxation room, and a large terrace. Sitting on the terrace, you get a great view of the beautiful guest house. Its style mimics that of the main home with its clean, modest, contemporary look.
The guest home is an incredible feature. This kind of addition is perfect for Canadians who want to earn extra income by renting out a carriage or guest home. In the summer, we can see this backyard full of friends and family for parties! We hope you enjoyed our tour of this marvellous modern home. We think it’s positive and modern design might represent the future of home design in Eastern Europe.
If you loved the look of this home, check out our guide 10 homes with incredible windows for more bright home inspiration.