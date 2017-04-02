Canadian media rooms that are full of magic

Not everyone can have their own dedicated media room. In fact, most of us make do with our living room! The professionals at Design Studio Aid designed this funky living room that combines rich yellow tones with modern furnishings. We’ll use this space to show you a couple tricks to make a living room/media room hybrid work for you.

Try hiding your media equipment in cabinets and behind sliding screens. It takes the focus off of the T.V. and shifts it back to quality time with family and friends.

Also, you’ll want to have furniture that’s easy to rearrange for movie nights. These chairs set up in a way that’s more conducive to chatting and having a laugh. Much better than every seat facing the screen.

Next, see our list of 7 Canadian homes that remind us of our favourite TV shows!