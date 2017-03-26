The eco-friendly vacation home you’ll never want to leave

For this project, the architects at ZeroEnergy Design sought to create a cozy vacation home that’s energy efficient. The home is designed to the Passive House criteria, a renowned international energy efficiency standard. This vacation home on the New England coast uses its modest 1200 square feet plan efficiently. With two bedrooms and two baths, it’s just the right size for a family getaway.

We love the classic gable shape of this home. The iconic shape (done up in a playful red shade) works on the exterior and interior of the home. Minimal trim and polished concrete floors create a brisk and fresh look inside the home. Glass doors in the home open up to an idyllic view of the surrounding farmlands. They connect the interior living space with an outdoor patio. Inside, we’ll find Scandinavian styled interiors that are cozy yet minimalist. Let’s take a look now and we promise once you see the interiors you’ll never want to leave.