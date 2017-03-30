​8 smart tips for a grand entrance

There are many ways in which you can impress your guests when they enter your home. The best way to make a stellar first impression is to do up your entrance in a way that will be stylish even as it makes a welcoming and inviting statement for your visitors. From cleaning to bright lights, flowers, rugs, and beautiful colours, there are no dearth of ideas for an elegant entrance. So try out these eight tips that will help your home put its best foot forward from the word go!