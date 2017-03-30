​8 smart tips for a grand entrance

There are many ways in which you can impress your guests when they enter your home. The best way to make a stellar first impression is to do up your entrance in a way that will be stylish even as it makes a welcoming and inviting statement for your visitors. From cleaning to bright lights, flowers, rugs, and beautiful colours, there are no dearth of ideas for an elegant entrance. So try out these eight tips that will help your home put its best foot forward from the word go!
You can eliminate the mess from your entrance as the first step that will help you make an impression. The entryway is a space that must be designed in a certain way, yet all the designer elements in the world cannot come forth to work their magic if the space is wracked with mess and chaos. So stow and organize your objects for a better look, starting now! Take a cue from this gorgeous space decked by MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L., supplier of furniture and accessories.
One of the best ways to make the most of your entrance is to install brilliant lighting in this space. This is usually a compact space with little room for anything else. So it would be a great idea to make use of the vertical space by installing hanging lamps and lanterns depending on the textures and finishes used in this space. For example, if you have heavy wooden features, something like these woven globes would be perfect for the areas!
The colour of potted plants and other greenery is literally an evergreen decor statement that can work in all kinds of themes. You can use a dry flower collection in a vase on an end table or even bring in some potted indoor palms and trays of succulents to create a refreshing statement here. Remember to use some nice wallpaper to accent the area and highlight the greenery too.
You can use art to jazz up the walls of the entryway to make a larger than life statement. For example, the painting of these shoes in the entrance is the perfect element to add here. Also, the designers have kept the look simple with a sleek and retro style end table.
What looks cosy even as it adds layers and creates a look of largesse? That would have to be a rug. Add a rug in a neutral or earthy hue to your entrance for a luxurious look which instantly creates a feeling of homeliness.
Pretty touches like these hanging tea light holders done up with wool and pretty blooms will add much delicate beauty to the space. You can also use other curios for a similar look.
Create this look with a glossy end table topped with tall lamps in a contrasting shade, with striped wallpaper in the background. Add a mirror to complete the elegant setting!
Gurgling water dispensed through bamboos into a trough can make quite a soothing statement!
