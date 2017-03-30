Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 smart tips for a grand entrance

Justwords Justwords
Japanese-Inspired Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Garden Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

There are many ways in which you can impress your guests when they enter your home. The best way to make a stellar first impression is to do up your entrance in a way that will be stylish even as it makes a welcoming and inviting statement for your visitors. From cleaning to bright lights, flowers, rugs, and beautiful colours, there are no dearth of ideas for an elegant entrance. So try out these eight tips that will help your home put its best foot forward from the word go!

​1. Eliminate the mess

Mucor, MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L. MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L. Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.

MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.

You can eliminate the mess from your entrance as the first step that will help you make an impression. The entryway is a space that must be designed in a certain way, yet all the designer elements in the world cannot come forth to work their magic if the space is wracked with mess and chaos. So stow and organize your objects for a better look, starting now! Take a cue from this gorgeous space decked by MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L., supplier of furniture and accessories.

​2. Lights, lights and action!

Espacios amplios integrados. Madera-tierra-beige, Estudio Alvarez Angiono Estudio Alvarez Angiono Interior landscaping
Estudio Alvarez Angiono

Estudio Alvarez Angiono
Estudio Alvarez Angiono
Estudio Alvarez Angiono

One of the best ways to make the most of your entrance is to install brilliant lighting in this space. This is usually a compact space with little room for anything else. So it would be a great idea to make use of the vertical space by installing hanging lamps and lanterns depending on the textures and finishes used in this space. For example, if you have heavy wooden features, something like these woven globes would be perfect for the areas!

​3. Layer with greenery

RESIDENCIA VILA SOLAIA, ALME ARQUITETURA ALME ARQUITETURA Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
ALME ARQUITETURA

ALME ARQUITETURA
ALME ARQUITETURA
ALME ARQUITETURA

The colour of potted plants and other greenery is literally an evergreen decor statement that can work in all kinds of themes. You can use a dry flower collection in a vase on an end table or even bring in some potted indoor palms and trays of succulents to create a refreshing statement here. Remember to use some nice wallpaper to accent the area and highlight the greenery too.

​4. Art that makes statement

Home Staging einer Mietwohnung, Ambientia Ambientia Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
Ambientia

Ambientia
Ambientia
Ambientia

You can use art to jazz up the walls of the entryway to make a larger than life statement. For example, the painting of these shoes in the entrance is the perfect element to add here. Also, the designers have kept the look simple with a sleek and retro style end table.

​5. Add a rug

ALFOMBRA DE CUERO VACUNO PATCHWORK, TAYLOR DECORACIONES TAYLOR DECORACIONES Living roomAccessories & decoration
TAYLOR DECORACIONES

TAYLOR DECORACIONES
TAYLOR DECORACIONES
TAYLOR DECORACIONES

What looks cosy even as it adds layers and creates a look of largesse? That would have to be a rug. Add a rug in a neutral or earthy hue to your entrance for a luxurious look which instantly creates a feeling of homeliness.

​6. Bring in some prettiness

Frühlingsgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pretty touches like these hanging tea light holders done up with wool and pretty blooms will add much delicate beauty to the space. You can also use other curios for a similar look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Elegant environs

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Create this look with a glossy end table topped with tall lamps in a contrasting shade, with striped wallpaper in the background. Add a mirror to complete the elegant setting!

​8. Use water

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature Lush Garden Design Garden Accessories & decoration
Lush Garden Design

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Gurgling water dispensed through bamboos into a trough can make quite a soothing statement!

Here’s another story -6 wicked ways to customize your wall decor

This family home makes an unforgettable first impression
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks