Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 great (budget-friendly) home decor ideas

Justwords Justwords
walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

What do you do when you have a tight budget yet you need to impress your guests? You turn to these 24 decor tips that barely cost anything! Keep your budget under control and keep your home visually appealing at the same time with these amazing ideas!

​1. Push it all back

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Push those bulky furniture pieces back for an expansive and open look even in the smallest apartment! Take a cue from this living room rendered by the architects at Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura.

​2. Up-cycled style

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

The trick to create an eclectic space is to mix it up in a subtle way like these repurposed wooden pieces.

​3. Bring on the quirk

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get a quirky piece from a garage or yard sale to help a formal space stand out!

​4. Old tires to the rescue

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern terrace
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

Give your tired space a new look with repurposed tyres like this woven coffee table!

​5. Old crockery

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

Put that old crockery to use as art and flooring for a whole new look!

​6. Say it with flowers

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

Go floral with pretty flea market style vases in various corners of the home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Use cans for hanging blooms

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol Garden Plant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

Take those used soda cans and put your blooms in them.

​8. Jars for elegance

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use jam jars for a symmetrical look.

​9. Simple glass fixtures

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

These lamp fixtures can be arranged in clusters and hung up to create a cheap and modern art and light installation.

​10. Colour co-ordinate your books

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

Accessories like books can be colour coordinated in a neutral space for a vibrant and artistic statement.

​11. Stacked cartons

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

Take those old fruit and vegetable cartons. Stack them in this step style for a quick and chic statement with storage to boot.

​12. Old ladder

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Lean an old ladder against the wall to hang all those daily-need items, which will be within easy reach this way.

​13. Library table

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

This library table is made out of books. Use this in your entryway for an eclectic and quirky look!

​14. Framed!

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

Take those old frames and give them a new lease of life with a neutral-hued spray paint job and some old black and white pictures!

​15. Blanket in the living room

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Just layer the couch or even the floor with a pretty blanket and watch how a warm vibe descends over your formal space.

​16. Switch covers

Cosy Home House Envy Living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Change the pillow and cushion covers often so that you have a refreshing look every season!

​17. Bicycle stand

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bicycle propped on the wall makes for a fun statement!

​18. Hanging statement

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

Use these old containers to make a chic hanging statement that can hold various items.

​19. Creativity with greenery

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

The greenery here has been combined with lighting for a creative look.

​20. Urban garden

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

This urban garden has white rustic flourishes!

​21. Christmas lights

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Patios & Decks
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

Wind these Christmas lights around the trees in your backyard for a magical look!

​22. Vintage chest

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Polish and use this timeless piece at the foot of the bed.

​23. Messages as art

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use pretty messages as artwork above the headboard.

​24. Tree discs

Macetas de madera de palma , MADERA MADERA HouseholdPlants & accessories
MADERA

MADERA
MADERA
MADERA

These tree discs can be used for the planters on the terrace.

Here’s another story -9 nifty ways to redecorate your home

​8 smart tips for a grand entrance
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks