24 great (budget-friendly) home decor ideas

What do you do when you have a tight budget yet you need to impress your guests? You turn to these 24 decor tips that barely cost anything! Keep your budget under control and keep your home visually appealing at the same time with these amazing ideas!
Push those bulky furniture pieces back for an expansive and open look even in the smallest apartment! Take a cue from this living room rendered by the architects at Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura.
The trick to create an eclectic space is to mix it up in a subtle way like these repurposed wooden pieces.
Get a quirky piece from a garage or yard sale to help a formal space stand out!
Give your tired space a new look with repurposed tyres like this woven coffee table!
Put that old crockery to use as art and flooring for a whole new look!
Go floral with pretty flea market style vases in various corners of the home.
Take those used soda cans and put your blooms in them.
These lamp fixtures can be arranged in clusters and hung up to create a cheap and modern art and light installation.
Accessories like books can be colour coordinated in a neutral space for a vibrant and artistic statement.
Take those old fruit and vegetable cartons. Stack them in this step style for a quick and chic statement with storage to boot.
Lean an old ladder against the wall to hang all those daily-need items, which will be within easy reach this way.
This library table is made out of books. Use this in your entryway for an eclectic and quirky look!
Take those old frames and give them a new lease of life with a neutral-hued spray paint job and some old black and white pictures!
Just layer the couch or even the floor with a pretty blanket and watch how a warm vibe descends over your formal space.
Change the pillow and cushion covers often so that you have a refreshing look every season!
Use these old containers to make a chic hanging statement that can hold various items.
The greenery here has been combined with lighting for a creative look.
This urban garden has white rustic flourishes!
Wind these Christmas lights around the trees in your backyard for a magical look!
Polish and use this timeless piece at the foot of the bed.
These tree discs can be used for the planters on the terrace.
Here’s another story -9 nifty ways to redecorate your home