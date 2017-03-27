Bathroom cleaning: 19 tricks and tips

Do you ever wonder how some people get their bathrooms so shiny? What are their secrets?
Before your give up on a sparkling clean bathroom or decide to remodel the entire room, we've put together a list of slightly easier options.
These 19 tips and tricks will teach you how to make your bathroom shine, with very little effort.
Don't believe us? See for yourself!
First of all, ventilate regularly! This introduces pleasant and refreshing smells and helps get rid of unpleasant odors.
Pour some vinegar in a bowl and place your shower head in it over night. You'll be surprised how clean it looks the next day!
Regular washing of the bathmats not only makes them visually clean but it provides your bathroom with a very pleasant fragrance.
Use wax to clean the spaces between the tiles, allowing you to get rid of dirt in those hard to reach spaces.
Bathroom walls need to be cleaned regularly. Get rid of any excess moisture immediately and you'll have a very modern and refreshing environment.
Your bathroom needs a regular clean, both around it and inside it. Do this at least once a week.
Pop a cleansing tablet in the tank or the bowl of the toilet so that every time you flush, your toilet gets a clean!
Get rid of any marks or fingerprints by regularly cleaning the shower door and any other glass features.
Don't you love this savvy shower by bathroom professionals Nordic Saunas and Steam?
Your bathroom furniture will look brand new with a simple clean. Get rid of those old make-up stains or water marks!
You will be surprised what a big different a clean light can make. Your bathroom will shine in new light!
Tie up the shower curtains so that they don't hang in the wet, growing damp and moldy. It will look stylish too!
For those hard to reach, nasty nooks and crannies, use an old toothbrush for cleaning. You won't believe how sparkling your bathroom will look after the little areas have been cleaned!
The corners of your bathroom can be brightened with a bleaching gel. Use your toothbrush to apply it for a thorough job.
You're allowed to use a few tricks to achieve a light and bright environment! Opt for bright light bulbs for a stunning visual impact.
Fragrant candles can make your bathroom a wonderful experience with beautiful smells and a stunning ambiance.
Use a proper glass cleaner to get rid of streaks and marks on any glass surfaces.
Rinse the bottles that hold your shampoo, conditioner and shower gel right away so you don't leave any residue on the shelves.
Make sure that no dirt remains by wiping your bathroom floor regularly.
