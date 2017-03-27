Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bathroom cleaning: 19 tricks and tips

Leigh Leigh
​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Do you ever wonder how some people get their bathrooms so shiny? What are their secrets? 

Before your give up on a sparkling clean bathroom or decide to remodel the entire room, we've put together a list of slightly easier options.

These 19 tips and tricks will teach you how to make your bathroom shine, with very little effort.

Don't believe us? See for yourself!

1. Fresh air

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

First of all, ventilate regularly! This introduces pleasant and refreshing smells and helps get rid of unpleasant odors.

2. Use vinegar to clean the shower head

Pour some vinegar in a bowl and place your shower head in it over night. You'll be surprised how clean it looks the next day!

3. Wash the bathmats

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Regular washing of the bathmats not only makes them visually clean but it provides your bathroom with a very pleasant fragrance.

4. Wax between the tiles

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Use wax to clean the spaces between the tiles, allowing you to get rid of dirt in those hard to reach spaces.

5. Wipe the walls

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North – Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom walls need to be cleaned regularly. Get rid of any excess moisture immediately and you'll have a very modern and refreshing environment.

6. Thorough cleaning of the toilet

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Property,Photograph,Bathroom sink,Tap,White,Toilet,Product,Bathroom,Purple
Sonata Design

427 Canals

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

Your bathroom needs a regular clean, both around it and inside it. Do this at least once a week.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cleansing tablets

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Pop a cleansing tablet in the tank or the bowl of the toilet so that every time you flush, your toilet gets a clean!

8. Glass cleaner for the shower

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Get rid of any marks or fingerprints by regularly cleaning the shower door and any other glass features.

Don't you love this savvy shower by bathroom professionals Nordic Saunas and Steam?

9. Vinegar on fabric

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vinegar is like a magician. It clears stains in no time!

10. Clean the bathroom furniture

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Your bathroom furniture will look brand new with a simple clean. Get rid of those old make-up stains or water marks!

11. Don't forget the lights

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist style bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

You will be surprised what a big different a clean light can make. Your bathroom will shine in new light!

12. Tie up the shower curtains

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Tie up the shower curtains so that they don't hang in the wet, growing damp and moldy. It will look stylish too!

13. Use an old toothbrush for something different

Battersea, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bathroom
LEIVARS

Battersea

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

For those hard to reach, nasty nooks and crannies, use an old toothbrush for cleaning. You won't believe how sparkling your bathroom will look after the little areas have been cleaned!

14. Bleaching the corners

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The corners of your bathroom can be brightened with a bleaching gel. Use your toothbrush to apply it for a thorough job.

15. Choose bright lightbulbs

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

You're allowed to use a few tricks to achieve a light and bright environment! Opt for bright light bulbs for a stunning visual impact.

16. Fragrant candles

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fragrant candles can make your bathroom a wonderful experience with beautiful smells and a stunning ambiance.

17. Glass cleaner for streaks

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

Use a proper glass cleaner to get rid of streaks and marks on any glass surfaces.

18. Rinse the shampoo and shower gel bottles

Bathroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern bathroom
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Bathroom

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Rinse the bottles that hold your shampoo, conditioner and shower gel right away so you don't leave any residue on the shelves. 

19. Lastly: mop the floor

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

​Brixham House

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Make sure that no dirt remains by wiping your bathroom floor regularly.

Also have a look at these wrong decisions in small bathrooms for tips and tricks on how to achieve the most savvy bathroom space.

Container life: A pop-up home to adore
Did you find this article useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks