This elegant lakeside home is an architectural gem

Today we’re touring an architectural gem with a well proportioned and elegant design. This home perched over a quiet lake has an incredible setting. Green hills surround and the blue lake below inspires tranquillity. We’ll be paying special attention to the exterior of the home that combines rustic materials with ultra-modern aesthetics. The architects at Christopher Architecture and Interiors created this modern farmhouse. We’ll see how their focus on glazing creates the sensation of the home melting away into the landscape. Ready to be inspired by stunning architecture surrounded by shades of green and blue? Let’s start our tour!
A sensational setting makes this a dream home. A grassy hill with a house on top looks out over a still blue lake. Countless green treetops in every direction envelope the home in a luxuriate green blanket. The chimney made of stone is a rustic touch that contrasts with the home’s modern spirit.
Lit up at night, the home’s warmth is palpable. The stone foundation and pillars are rustic touches in this modern home. Exposed woodwork in the ceiling also gives it a farmhouse style. The living room looks like a floating box above the dusky lake.
The crisp and clean architectural lines create refined style inside the home. Casually elegant furnishings and decor are a perfect choice this unique home. Natural light pours into the home through the extensive windows. A shining tile floor helps reflect light around while the darkened ceiling brings coziness.
This flat rear facade of the home feels boldly pressed up against the edge of the hill. The overhanging roof cuts a crisp profile for the home, giving it a distinctly modern look. Chocolate coloured wood warms up the look of the home despite the extensive use of cool glass. The reflective quality of the glass exterior is mesmerizing.
This bedroom with its sophisticated balcony space has a personality of its own. Paned glass doors and windows open the bedroom up to the outside and bring indelible charm to the room. The light ceiling creates a sense of freshness. Imagine waking up to this view every morning!
Fully glazed walls open up the home. This look is perfect for a secluded residence where privacy is not the main concern. Living fully open like this connects you to your surroundings. The interior design is downplayed and more simplistic. It’s a sort of humbling before the majesty of nature. Landscaping up the hill creates a homey feeling of a tended garden so that it feels less like a homestead and more a home. The home appears to disappear into the landscape.
