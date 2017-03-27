This elegant lakeside home is an architectural gem

Fully glazed walls open up the home. This look is perfect for a secluded residence where privacy is not the main concern. Living fully open like this connects you to your surroundings. The interior design is downplayed and more simplistic. It’s a sort of humbling before the majesty of nature. Landscaping up the hill creates a homey feeling of a tended garden so that it feels less like a homestead and more a home. The home appears to disappear into the landscape.

We hope you enjoyed our tour of elegant lake home! For more architectural inspiration, check out our feature on 10 thoroughly creative tiny homes.