Container life: A pop-up home to adore

In this age of environmental awareness, we’re more conscious than ever of what we use and consume on this planet. That’s why this project by the architects at Edge Design Studio in South Africa is filling us with hope for the future. They are taking an old shipping container and transforming it into a livable home.

The home is built out of a single 12-metre shipping container. They construct the prefab home in a factory and then it’s transported to the site by truck. Pop-up structures create outdoor living spaces for the home. This beautiful container home gives new meaning to industrial style. Ready to take a look?