This stunning ranch was built around a 100-year-old oak tree

The design team from Feldman Architecture offers a lucid description of their beautiful rural project in Carmel, California:

“Atop a ridge in the Santa Lucia mountains of Carmel, California, an oak tree stands elevated above the fog and wrapped at its base in this ranch retreat. The weekend home’s design grew around the 100-year-old Valley Oak to form a horseshoe-shaped house that gathers ridgeline views of Oak, Madrone, and Redwood groves at its exterior and nestles around the tree at its center. The home’s orientation offers both the shade of the oak canopy in the courtyard and the sun flowing into the great room at the house’s rear façades.”

A modern take on a traditional ranch home, this hillside house revels in a natural and intimate world all its own.