This stunning ranch was built around a 100-year-old oak tree

The design team from Feldman Architecture offers a lucid description of their beautiful rural project in Carmel, California:
“Atop a ridge in the Santa Lucia mountains of Carmel, California, an oak tree stands elevated above the fog and wrapped at its base in this ranch retreat. The weekend home’s design grew around the 100-year-old Valley Oak to form a horseshoe-shaped house that gathers ridgeline views of Oak, Madrone, and Redwood groves at its exterior and nestles around the tree at its center. The home’s orientation offers both the shade of the oak canopy in the courtyard and the sun flowing into the great room at the house’s rear façades.”
A modern take on a traditional ranch home, this hillside house revels in a natural and intimate world all its own.
Approaching the home, the central oak tree is given a beautiful frame, created by an opportune opening in the outer courtyard wall, in conjunction with the configuration of the rest of the home, which has been built to showcase this natural treasure.
Inside the outer wall of the home, a century-old oak tree enjoys a wide courtyard with an audience of shrubs and chairs.
Although the home’s location and style allude to simpler times, the home’s materials display an affinity for contemporary technology and design. These materials include pre-weathered corrugated steel cladding, buff limestone walls, and aluminium apertures, with an interior of cedar ceilings, oil-rubbed steel, and exposed concrete floors.
Enjoying the dramatic westward views is a 70-foot pool, located at the rear of the home. Sheltered by the growth of grasses, shrubs, trees, and the house itself, the pool enjoys a serene and shady atmosphere perfect for a cool dip in the hot Californian summer.
The kitchen enjoys courtyard-facing windows, an element that provides a strong sense of connection between the oak tree—the home’s anchor—and this friendly, well frequented room.
Inside, the home is light and soft, filled with slim silhouettes and crisp rectilinear forms. Keeping the natural beauty of the location at the forefront of the design, the doors in this dining room slide seamlessly into the walls to convert the space into an outdoor dining pavilion.
Softening the modern aesthetics of the design, the refined-yet-rugged living room indulges the senses with a layering of texture, with a plush rug over exposed concrete, and smooth leather chairs beside the rough stone fireplace wall. This view shows how the home has been design with tall, wide apertures marking the transition between rooms, creating an easy, free circulation scheme that parallels the configuration of the inner courtyard.
This bedroom has been designed with sliding glass walls that open the room up to the fresh mountain breeze, with a wooden patio for soaking up the scenery.
This sheltered terrace says it all: a cozy fire, laid-back furniture, and stunning views of the leafy canopies that decorate the Santa Lucia mountains.
Discover another modern rural design (in another stunning natural setting!) in this ideabook: This elegant lakeside home is an architectural gem