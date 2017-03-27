10 kitchens with decor to suit diverse tastes

In this new installment of our homify favorites, we offer you a selection of the best spaces, which are also known as the heart of the house. Yes, we are talking about the kitchen.
Our careful selection is as wide as you can imagine. It features a range of sizes, materials and colours, but each kitchen has three things in common: comfort, functionality and elegance.
This tour will inspire you when it comes to kitchen designs, showing you just how much beauty and style exists in the cooking area!
We hope you'll find your favorite design…
When in doubt, use a combination of wood and stone. This design never fails!
As we can see in this simple kitchen, the stone and wood are incorporated in a simple kitchen, achieving a rustic style. The wooden shelves on the wall keep items neatly stored away, while easily accessible. The kitchen island adds an extra surface area and extra storage to the space.
This is the perfect kitchen!
Not only is the colour welcoming but the coating used to dress the surfaces is very unique.
Once again, we can see how storage space has been utilized. The designers have included shelves, cupboards and drawers throughout.
The central island is the cherry on top of this homely country-style cooking area.
Gray is a colour often used to achieve a more formal and classic look and feel. In this beautiful kitchen, grey dominates.
The L-shaped kitchen creates a wonderful open area in the middle, which has been furnished with a kitchen island.
An open plan design always works well, creating a flow of movement in the kitchen.
This kitchen is perfect for a large family. The kitchen island extends into a spacious breakfast bar, where six people can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner!
The splash of red works in harmony with the steel appliances for a very modern and sleek design.
Modern and designed in a U-shape, this kitchen is as comfortable as it is spacious.
The designers have paired white counters with brown cabinets, creating a very warm yet modern design. The steel appliances enhance the environment, adding an elegant and futuristic touch.
Lovers of the industrial style design will love this kitchen, by designers BRICKS Studio.
The linear kitchen features counters and shelves that run close to the wall. The blue cabinets add a splash of personality, while the white walls and floors achieve a clean and crisp look and feel.
The lighting has been used to enhance every detail of the design.
This is a very white and bright environment!
The surfaces of this kitchen glisten while the elegant style is undeniable. What's more is that natural light streams in!
The silver appliances add a splash of colour, while a vase of flowers is a subtle yet appealing touch of natural decor.
If you aren't sure about white kitchens, have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for more inspiration!
We all know that size doesn't matter. What counts is functionality. This kitchen is a clear example of this.
In general, if space is what is lacking, it's best to opt for an L-shape design. This will allow us to take full advantage of a small environment. If you can incorporate a kitchen bar, even better!
In a small kitchen, opt for a minimalist design.
Houses that integrate living areas are no longer a novelty. In this kitchen, we can see how the open plan design allows it to work in harmony with the dining area. While the kitchen island is a subtle form of separation, the areas work together.
The choice of colour is spot on, with the white, black and light green tones enhancing the feeling of space and warmth.
In this last kitchen, we can see how old and new concepts, materials and styles work in harmony with another.
The concrete floors contrast with the light pink cabinets, matching the industrial chic ceiling beams. This is a very unique kitchen that oozes warmth and charm.
