Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 kitchens with decor to suit diverse tastes

Leigh Leigh
House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

In this new installment of our homify favorites, we offer you a selection of the best spaces, which are also known as the heart of the house. Yes, we are talking about the kitchen.

Our careful selection is as wide as you can imagine. It features a range of sizes, materials and colours, but each kitchen has three things in common: comfort, functionality and elegance.

This tour will inspire you when it comes to kitchen designs, showing you just how much beauty and style exists in the cooking area!

We hope you'll find your favorite design…

1. A rustic dream

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

When in doubt, use a combination of wood and stone. This design never fails!

As we can see in this simple kitchen, the stone and wood are incorporated in a simple kitchen, achieving a rustic style. The wooden shelves on the wall keep items neatly stored away, while easily accessible. The kitchen island adds an extra surface area and extra storage to the space.

This is the perfect kitchen!

2. Ideal for lovers of the countryside and home life

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Not only is the colour welcoming but the coating used to dress the surfaces is very unique.

Once again, we can see how storage space has been utilized. The designers have included shelves, cupboards and drawers throughout. 

The central island is the cherry on top of this homely country-style cooking area.

3. A kitchen that is a classic

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

Gray is a colour often used to achieve a more formal and classic look and feel. In this beautiful kitchen, grey dominates.

The L-shaped kitchen creates a wonderful open area in the middle, which has been furnished with a kitchen island.

An open plan design always works well, creating a flow of movement in the kitchen.

4. Modern and trendy

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

This kitchen is perfect for a large family. The kitchen island extends into a spacious breakfast bar, where six people can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner!

The splash of red works in harmony with the steel appliances for a very modern and sleek design.

5 .When the kitchen is the heart of the home

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Modern and designed in a U-shape, this kitchen is as comfortable as it is spacious.

The designers have paired white counters with brown cabinets, creating a very warm yet modern design. The steel appliances enhance the environment, adding an elegant and futuristic touch.

6. Linear and uncomplicated

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lovers of the industrial style design will love this kitchen, by designers BRICKS Studio

The linear kitchen features counters and shelves that run close to the wall. The blue cabinets add a splash of personality, while the white walls and floors achieve a clean and crisp look and feel.

The lighting has been used to enhance every detail of the design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Elegant and impressive

CASA HARAS SANTA MARIA, Estudio Arqt Estudio Arqt Modern kitchen
Estudio Arqt

Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt

This is a very white and bright environment!

The surfaces of this kitchen glisten while the elegant style is undeniable. What's more is that natural light streams in!

The silver appliances add a splash of colour, while a vase of flowers is a subtle yet appealing touch of natural decor.

If you aren't sure about white kitchens, have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for more inspiration!

8. Small but functional

Proyecto Arce Cocinas, ARCE FLORIDA ARCE FLORIDA Modern kitchen Wood White
ARCE FLORIDA

ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA

We all know that size doesn't matter. What counts is functionality. This kitchen is a clear example of this.

In general, if space is what is lacking, it's best to opt for an L-shape design. This will allow us to take full advantage of a small environment. If you can incorporate a kitchen bar, even better!

In a small kitchen, opt for a minimalist design.

9. A dining room in the kitchen for those who prefer integrated spaces

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Houses that integrate living areas are no longer a novelty. In this kitchen, we can see how the open plan design allows it to work in harmony with the dining area. While the kitchen island is a subtle form of separation, the areas work together.

The choice of colour is spot on, with the white, black and light green tones enhancing the feeling of space and warmth.

10. New and old materials

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

The Workshop

Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

In this last kitchen, we can see how old and new concepts, materials and styles work in harmony with another. 

The concrete floors contrast with the light pink cabinets, matching the industrial chic ceiling beams. This is a very unique kitchen that oozes warmth and charm.

If you've enjoyed exploring these kitchens, you'll love these articles too:

Kitchen islands to treasure

6 Modern Kitchen Must-Haves

The sustainable family home of many faces
Which kitchen would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks