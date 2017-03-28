This chalet-style home gets rustic decor right

While this project isn't completely finished yet, it's renderings will leave you speechless!
Designed by Moscow-based builders, Catan and Partners, this 1593 square foot two-storey home is a traditional alpine chalet. Set in the mountains among a field of daises, this home is designed in a classic shape with a very traditional appearance. Yet modern features dominate at the same time.
As we explore the outside, a little glimpse of the inside and the plans, we will see how every square inch has been utilized as well as how the entire home has been built to work in harmony with the surrounds.
Shall we take a look?
From the outside, we can see how unique the home is with its modern design and traditional elements.
The two-storey design ensures that this home is rather grand in size, while the roof adds a unique and stylish touch to the classic shape of the home.
The stone facade adds a wonderful rustic touch to the design, while we can see how the interior spaces feature a strong connection with the exterior spaces. The living areas spill out onto gorgeous terraces!
Do you see how the stone facade works in harmony with the alpine support beams? This mix of earthy materials is very refreshing!
From this angle, we can see how the facade features plenty of glass windows and doors. This allows for that constant connection between the interior and exterior spaces, which we spoke about earlier. It also gives the family panoramic views of the gorgeous surrounds and allows natural light to stream into the interior rooms throughout the day.
The home also features a wrap-around terrace, extending the living area outdoors. The terraces are furnished with comfortable chairs and tables, truly allowing this outdoor area to be used for a range of purposes.
The wooden railing, alpine beams and stone facade look very striking when working together in harmony, as we can see here. Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
If we poke our heads into the interior of the home, we can see how modern and elegant it is. The designers have grand plans for this beautiful home!
The living room features warm wooden floors and walls in different tones, immediately enveloping one in warmth and tranquility. The black sofa and black chandelier add an edgy and stylish twist to the interior design, while the rug and cushions introduce comfort and trendy.
The home also features an open plan layout, with the dining room and living room partially separated, yet there is still a wonderful flow of movement between the areas.
Do you see what a big role natural light plays?
Here we can see exactly what the builders had in mind for this chalet.
The ground floor features a bedroom, bathroom and that open plan living area. This truly makes the absolute most of space.
We can also see how large and spacious the terrace areas are – provision has really been made for an exterior living space.
Do you see how many windows and doors there are throughout the facade, creating that wonderful interaction between interior and exterior spaces?
The upstairs of the home features a bathroom and two large bedrooms. This little area is nifty and homely and has everything that a family could possibly need!
It's incredibly important to have plans like this one as well as renderings, before construction begins. It allows the builders, the architects and the residents to remain on the same page throughout the process.
