This chalet-style home gets rustic decor right

While this project isn't completely finished yet, it's renderings will leave you speechless!

Designed by Moscow-based builders, Catan and Partners, this 1593 square foot two-storey home is a traditional alpine chalet. Set in the mountains among a field of daises, this home is designed in a classic shape with a very traditional appearance. Yet modern features dominate at the same time.

As we explore the outside, a little glimpse of the inside and the plans, we will see how every square inch has been utilized as well as how the entire home has been built to work in harmony with the surrounds.

Shall we take a look?