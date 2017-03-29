10 shelves that would look lovely in your kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the house. Whether we like to cook or not, it is the place where we prepare meals, make tea or even just boil an egg. We use this space several times a day!
This is why it should not only look gorgeous but it should be comfortable too.
When we lack space in the kitchen, we may need to be a little creative and innovative, however. How can we ensure that utensils, accessories and equipment are easily accessible but neatly stored away?
The good news is that a lack of space in the kitchen is quite common in modern homes, which means there are many interior designers and architects who have thought long and hard about how to improve storage in a kitchen. The answer: Shelves!
Shelves are very simple but very effective. They can help you to create much more space, comfortably store more items and form part of the decor.
So don't miss this homify article today on 10 shelves to inspire you. If you like them, copy them! You won't regret it!
Install a set of shelves above your head!
Not only is looking up a great exercise, but it will give you a whole new perspective when it comes to your kitchen.
In this case, we can see how two shelves have been placed underneath the ceiling, giving plenty of room to items such as spices, cups and cereals. It's high enough so no one will hit their head, but the items are still easily accessible.
Undoubtedly one of the greatest advantages of nude open shelves is that they achieve a sense of spaciousness in the kitchen.
When space is limited, these are great features that are functional but don't overwhelm the environment. You can also decorate the with items that add personality and charm to the cooking area.
In this long and narrow kitchen, which almost looks like a hallway, shelves can be incredibly helpful. They not only improve storage but they allow us to avoid visual disorder and chaos.
If you have a linear kitchen, shelves are the easiest way to achieve modern design.
Often shelves, however simple, generate shadows and can darken the kitchen area, which is where LED strips come in! These are the best options when it comes to adding lighting to the kitchen area, but they also give a modern and fresh look to the space.
As we said earlier, shelves can be really useful when it comes to storing items in the kitchen. It also keeps items that we use regularly easily accessible.
Of course, if you like decorating, shelves bring with them infinite possibilities. You can choose from a variety of materials and colours. Opt for wooden shelves, aluminum, iron or even metal!
In this design, by Lo Interior, we can see how this combination of golden shelves and delicate cups and teapots makes for a stunning visual impact.
Speaking of infinite possibilities, why not use your shelves to introduce some colour and personality to the home?
Tip: No matter what material you choose, make sure it is durable and can withstand the weight of whatever you want to store on top of it.
Also measure the space accurately so that your shelves fit on the wall perfectly. Style and functionality should work hand in hand.
Of course shelves are not just a space-saver. Once you have everything stored neatly in your kitchen, use shelves for a touch of decor. Place pictures, photographs, vases or even vases on top, beautifying your cooking space.
When you add shelves to your kitchen, make sure that they don't take away from the existing design. Combine your shelves with the style of the kitchen, using materials and colours that work in harmony with one another. Every element should integrate flawlessly!
Think carefully about what shelves you need – large or small? With hooks or without?
They should be adapted to your needs and work in harmony with your style.
