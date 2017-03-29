Save yourself from an ugly home: 6 mistakes to avoid

What makes a home go from beauty to beast? Mess and clutter can make even the most gorgeous of homes look like a garbage dump. A sloppy and disorganized environment does you more harm than good. Today, the name of the game is organization. We’ll show you what you may have become blind to in your own home so you can tidy up once and for all.
Ready to make a change and renew your home? You can always connect with professionals on homify to lend you a hand. Read on to check out our list of 6 mistakes to avoid to save yourself from an ugly home.
The first place to look for hints that your home isn’t looking its greatest is right by the front door. Your entryway speaks volumes about you and the rest of your home! If this spot is messy and disorganized then the rest of your home will follow. Consider the entryway to be the main stage of your home. Take pride in its upkeep and organization. It deserves to be decorated. Have furniture that favours function over form like a bench with storage. Consider closets that aren’t brimming with junk!
Don’t discount the importance of walls. Visually, they take up more space than any other element in your home! If your walls are in need of cleaning, spackle, or a fresh coat of paint, it will be immediately obvious to guests. Make sure to banish mold, stains, and markings on your walls in every room of the house. Renewing your interiors with a clean slate and fresh paint will give new life to your home.
A kitchen should be an inviting and immaculate space where you can linger for hours over coffee cake and conversation. If you find yourself ordering take out too often, consider why. Perhaps your kitchen needs some TLC. A cramped and uncomfortable kitchen is a big mistake. Create enough storage so that your pantry items and utensils are easy to find. Keep up on repairs and restorations often to keep your kitchen shining.
Covering up smells with scented candles and chemical sprays too often is unhealthy. If the air in your home feels stale to you, imagine how it feels to guests! Malodorous offenders include:
- Old air filters
- Curtains and linens that could use a wash
- Water stagnation
- Blocked vents or drains
Old fashioned bathrooms are terrible. No one wants to take a shower when there’s mold on the curtain liner. No one wants to take a bath in an outdated room with no windows. Give special attention to the bathrooms and powder rooms in your home. Attempts to renew and refresh a bathroom never go unnoticed and are always appreciated!
Your living room is the most authentic portrayal of your home. Don’t fill it with afterthought decor made up of on-sale items and old gifted vases. Imagine your living room as the stage for your personality to shine. Fill it with objects that speak to you and reflect your hobbies and interests. You’ll be surprised how much a living room can lift you up when it’s decorated just for you!
Thanks for checking out our list of mistakes to avoid to save yourself from an ugly home! Next, get inspired by our before and after of a home that goes from shabby to chic.