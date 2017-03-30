Check out this eco-friendly home with modernist style

This home in East Hampton, New York becomes one with the surrounding woods. The architects at Eisner Design created a modernist home that’s in harmony with its landscape. An eco-friendly spirit guided materials used in the home’s design. From the outside, this home is stunning with its sculptural and artistic appearance. The 1750 square foot home is a modernist structure composed of two volumes and wrapped under a metal roof. Inside, we’ll see crisp white interiors, high ceilings, and an open plan that creates a seamless and charming living space. Let’s start our tour now and find out more!
We’re met by a dynamic mix of roof heights at the front of the home. White and metal walls convey a conservative sensibility. The only hint at an inviting home is the large floor to ceiling window. The angles and shape of the home are complex and captivating.
At the rear of the home, the two separate volumes become more visible. A lush green lawn and turquoise swimming pool enhance the beauty of the home. A covered terrace creates a unique outdoor living space.
At the entrance, a low stone wall encases landscaping that matches the level of the main floor. Inside, it creates the sensation of the living room floor extending outward into nature. This design makes interior spaces feel more expansive and magical. Ready to take a look inside?
From the L-shaped kitchen, the roof and floor extend out to form the covered outdoor deck. Incredible glazing brightens the home and creates views from every angle of the forest outside. This kitchen has white cabinets with wood accents. A kitchen island doubles as a breakfast bar on one side. Instead of a traditional backsplash, windows line the area between cabinets and counters to create a fresh sensation.
This open plan living space connects to the kitchen. Built-in modular storage creates a livable space that feels open and fresh. The materials and finishings throughout the home were carefully chosen. They help the home to be environmentally friendly and energy efficient. The landscaping consists of all native plants. Materials are non-toxic and partly made of recycled components. Even the metal roof, which is highly reflective, was chosen to help cool the home.
Take a look at this proportioned bathroom. Boxes, rectangles, and straight lines emphasise the natural balance of the design. Tiled walls and floors pair with high ceilings in this bathroom to create a bright and luxurious space. Neutral tones of white, black, and wood are the same as we saw in the main living space and so they create a cohesive style for the home.
Going the extra mile in your bathroom design never goes unnoticed! Exciting features like a Tetris shaped cut out and elegant marble counters give this bathroom cutting edge style. Hidden and open storage create practical solutions for the occupants. A double vanity sink creates enough space for everyone to get ready in the morning.
At dusk, the treeline is reflected in the swimming pool. The modernist volumes of the home glow from within, looking like a hybrid between a home and a modern art museum.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this eco-friendly modernist home!