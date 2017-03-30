Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ways to light up your living room in style

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Living room Wood effect
Even if you have a home office and dining room, chances are you still sneak off to your comfy living room to work and eat a quick bite. We don’t blame you! Living rooms are awesome. They inspire relaxation and conversation more than any other place in our home. 

In this ideabook, we’ll show you how to create the perfect atmosphere in your living room . Let’s start our list! up your living room to create a perfect atmosphere.

1. Be eco-friendly with LED lamps

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
We know that you know LED lights are eco-friendly, but did your realize that they use only 15 percent the energy of an incandescent bulb? Take those savings and put it into your new lighting scheme for your living room.

We love this groovy OK light! Why not be fun while being eco-friendly?

2. Hang out with pendant lamps

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room Wood Beige
This kind of hanging lamp requires a little forethought and extra wiring, but the result is always worth it! Imagine having dangling lanterns hanging lights above your living room. These ones look like beautiful glowing clouds. Let your creativity soar and find new and inspiring ways to use hanging lights in your living room.

3. Get on the floor lamps

Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Living room
Floor lamps are the easiest way to bring more light to the living room. They’re perfect for setting the mood and lighting up a dark spot for reading and working. Floor lamps come in all shapes and sizes, making it easy to add them to any living room. A bendy lamp gives this space an industrial Scandinavian style.

4. Reduce, reuse, recycle

Projekt kuchni i salonu, OES architekci OES architekci Living room Bricks White
If you’re DIY inclined then try to fashion a light fixture from recycled materials! Plastic, wood and reclaimed metal make excellent choices. You can always ask a professional for help when you need it on homify. A recycled light fixture like this creates a unique look for your living room that no one else can copy.

5. Swing with elegance with chandelier

Rossiter Road, SW12, London, Bethell Projects Ltd Bethell Projects Ltd Living roomLighting
Rossiter Road, SW12, London

Want to evoke a classic elegance in your living room? Try a chandelier! It brings a stately appearance to your living room. Cut glass, wrought iron, and crystal can make a beautiful centrepiece for a simply decorated room.

6. Get under

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Living room Wood effect
String lights or LED tracks underneath fixtures are becoming mainstream. This lighting scheme gives your living room a soft glow. Any kind of string light will give a living room more ambience, if not a little kitch.

Did you enjoy our list of ways to light up your life? We did all the hard work for you in this next feature of 8 living room design dilemmas--solved!

A wooden home to embrace nature and family
What lighting tips do you use in your home?

