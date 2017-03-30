6 ways to light up your living room in style

Even if you have a home office and dining room, chances are you still sneak off to your comfy living room to work and eat a quick bite. We don’t blame you! Living rooms are awesome. They inspire relaxation and conversation more than any other place in our home.
In this ideabook, we’ll show you how to create the perfect atmosphere in your living room . Let’s start our list! up your living room to create a perfect atmosphere.
We know that you know LED lights are eco-friendly, but did your realize that they use only 15 percent the energy of an incandescent bulb? Take those savings and put it into your new lighting scheme for your living room.
We love this groovy OK light! Why not be fun while being eco-friendly?
This kind of hanging lamp requires a little forethought and extra wiring, but the result is always worth it! Imagine having dangling lanterns hanging lights above your living room. These ones look like beautiful glowing clouds. Let your creativity soar and find new and inspiring ways to use hanging lights in your living room.
Floor lamps are the easiest way to bring more light to the living room. They’re perfect for setting the mood and lighting up a dark spot for reading and working. Floor lamps come in all shapes and sizes, making it easy to add them to any living room. A bendy lamp gives this space an industrial Scandinavian style.
If you’re DIY inclined then try to fashion a light fixture from recycled materials! Plastic, wood and reclaimed metal make excellent choices. You can always ask a professional for help when you need it on homify. A recycled light fixture like this creates a unique look for your living room that no one else can copy.
Want to evoke a classic elegance in your living room? Try a chandelier! It brings a stately appearance to your living room. Cut glass, wrought iron, and crystal can make a beautiful centrepiece for a simply decorated room.
String lights or LED tracks underneath fixtures are becoming mainstream. This lighting scheme gives your living room a soft glow. Any kind of string light will give a living room more ambience, if not a little kitch.
Did you enjoy our list of ways to light up your life? We did all the hard work for you in this next feature of 8 living room design dilemmas--solved!