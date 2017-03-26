Top 5: Dreamy headboards and Canada's most popular house styles

It's time for our Sunday round up of the most read articles on homify Canada! Perhaps everyone was a little tired this week because our list of unique headboards for beds drew the most interest.
We've also got tips if you are selling your house or wondering which style of house would be perfect for you.
So grab a coffee, sit back and enjoy the read!
There are lots of ways to make your bedroom a little more exciting and dynamic, but we really love a stunning headboard and the extra level style they can add to a space.
From rustic wooden variations through to padded velvet styles, we found a fantastic selection of headboards to show you.
It's all very well following home furnishing trends and keeping an eye on what interior designers are doing online and on television, but do you know the basics of making the most of your home?
We're talking about those simple tasks that will keep your space looking its best and feeling beautiful. If you could do with a refresher, fear not! We've compiled a list of top tips for keeping all the rooms in your home looking and feeling their absolute best.
Choosing the right house is a big challenge in that it requires adequate preparation, because we have to take into account some really important factors such as the appearance of the property as well as other factors, including the size and functionality.
For small families, the majority of us decide on a one-storey house as they are cheaper and easier to build. This doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, style, functionality or design.
When you walk into a home with young kids, you can usually tell right way. There’s an explosion of toys that’s taken over every room! No matter how they have tried to contain the mess there’s still stained furniture and ruined carpets. There is a better way.
Today we’re exploring Scandinavian and Asian design. It turns out, borrowing from these styles can create a perfect family home. Smooth, cool, relaxed minimalist style can create a warm atmosphere for a family home.
Do you ever feel a little lost when home design magazines start throwing around style terms like craftsman, traditional, and modern? What do they actually mean?
Today we’re looking at the most popular house styles across Canada and telling you a little bit about each one. In our list of the 7 hot Canadian house designs, you’ll find one that fits your style! Ready to learn more?