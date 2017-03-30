10 perfectly practical ideas for a messy house

The labor expended when it comes to home decor and maintenance can be quite something! Some of our most attractive furniture pieces can be very hard to maintain while our functional pieces may not look so good.
If we aren't careful we can also end up with all sorts of clutter and chaos! It can be a job in itself to keep everything clean and tidy constantly.
This is why today at homify, we have put together some practical ideas to alleviate the burden of constantly cleaning. For example, did you know that if you invest in adequate storage space, you can have a much more neat and organized home?
The below ideas will give you some more wonderful tips and tricks, so we suggest that you take notes! You won't believe how easy it is to create a neat and tidy home.
We also know that kitchens can be the one place in the house that gets messy first so we've put together some ideal solutions to help you have the most organized cooking space on the block!
Let's take a look!
If you have the space in your home for a dressing room, you need to utilize it!
Opt for shelves, hanging space, drawers and cupboards, where you can neatly arrange clothes, hats, shoes and accessories. You can even store linen in this space!
This will instantly clear up room in the other parts of the home and give you a dedicated space to get ready in the mornings.
Stairs are a functional element in the home, helping us move between the floors. However, the space underneath the stairs can also be used for storage space in a variety of different ways.
In this home, by designers Selma Serman, we can see how the space under the stairs holds an entire set of cupboards and drawers. These can be used to tuck all sorts of items neatly out of sight.
Also have a look at these tips: Inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
If you plan to use a corner or a section of your home for benches or seats, why not double up their functionality?
Furniture can be your savior if you use it for storage at the same time. This is especially useful for garden areas and terraces, allowing you to store your garden equipment neatly out of sight.
The modular design of this room makes for a very efficient, neat and tidy space.
Modular furniture allows for items to be customized to the space available. This allows you to really take advantage of every square foot.
Have a look at this modular furniture that totally saves space at home!
Your kitchen is one space where you really need to invest in smart storage solutions. Why not add a shelf where you can store kitchen appliances, keeping your counter tops neat and tidy?
Shelves are a great way to make the most of vertical space.
In laundry rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, these types of baskets can save the day! They can be used to store dirty laundry and ironing or for cleaning supplies.
Wicker is also a wonderful material and can be painted all sorts of colours, enhancing the beauty and style of your home.
Key to a modern kitchen is a kitchen island! Not only does it add storage space to the room but it also adds a whole new surface for cooking and preparing food.
Pair it with some chairs and you have a casual meeting point for the family too.
If there is an area in the kitchen that you can use as a kitchen pantry or for storage, then you need to make the most of it. Here we can see how shelves, drawers and racks store food, condiments and spices in a very neat and organized way.
Tip: Put the items that are going to expire first at the front of the shelves, so that you will use them first.
If you want to maintain an open plan design in your home, but subtly separate spaces, use shelves as a division. These shelves can be used to put books or decor items on display, adding a very tidy boundary to the room.
Have a look at these tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Don't be afraid to add a little bit of fun and creativity to your storage units. Let your personality shine through by using colourful boxes or funky files to keep your home neat and organized.
Also have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes.