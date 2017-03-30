This family home makes an unforgettable first impression

Today, we are going to explore a stunning and luxurious villa, set on a large plot of land, deigned by architects MG PROJEKT PROJEKTY DOMÓW.
This dream home is single-storey but incredibly spacious and appealing. Everything about it is big and comfortable! Yet it works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it.
As we explore this home, we will come across the large and spacious front courtyard and the beautiful rolling lawns that surround the house. We will also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to achieving a beautiful front entrance!
What's more is that we will explore some renderings of this home and see just how the finished product looks compared to the architect's plans. The home is so flawless in reality, it may be hard to tell which is the drawing and which is the real photograph!
Shall we take a look?
This image shows us the beautiful and spacious front courtyard, which opens up onto a double garage and a very luxurious facade, with a covered entrance.
The designers have gone for a white facade, which works in harmony with the grey roof for a very classic and elegant look and feel.
The skylights in the roof allow sunlight to stream into the home and give us a little hint of a little loft or attic area inside the home…
The large and spacious garden is simple and well-manicured, enhancing the stunning first impression.
A pathway leads up to a very grand entrance, with an arched ceiling and a functional covering. This is a great tip, ensuring that your guests are protected from any adverse weather conditions as they wait for the door to be opened.
The front door is sleek and white, flanked by large glass windows that are double-height. This gives a little glimpse into the home and allows natural light to stream into the entrance hall.
A light drops down from the ceiling, ensuring that the entrance is warm and welcoming, even in the evening.
Have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance for inspiration for your own home.
In the evening, we can see how lights have been strategically placed throughout the facade to create a beautiful effect. The facade and the details of the exterior design are illuminated!
Lighting is a very important part of an exterior space. Not only can they be used to create a wonderful ambiance and a welcoming look and feel in the evening, but they also allow you to find your way around the garden or to the front door. It also means you can host barbeques in the evening without worrying about the natural light fading!
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses more tips and tricks.
Finally, we get a chance to see the rendering and witness first hand exactly what the architects had in mind for this stunning home. How incredibly similar does the drawing look to the finished product?
Renderings like this are very important as they allow the architects, builders and residents to remain on the same page so that everyone knows what to expect from the final product. It also allows the family to picture their dream home well in advance!
Do you see how the designers have already factored in the outdoor lighting in the planning stages and ensured that the home integrates beautifully into the natural surrounds?
Here we can see how the back of the home is designed to open up onto the spacious garden with a beautiful and open plan terrace. This allows the family to truly make the most of the outdoors – and host that barbeque we spoke of!
Outdoor spaces like this are really important to plan for, ensuring that the space is adequately utilized. They also extend the living areas, creating very pleasant and refreshing multi-functional areas in the fresh air and sunshine.
Don't you love how pot plants have been included on the terraces, creating a strong connection with nature?
The living spaces are designed to be very light and bright, maximizing the sunshine that flows in.
The home is open plan with a living room, kitchen and dining room flowing into one another. This makes the home feel very expansive and luxurious!
The designers haven't planned to overwhelm the interior with too many decor items and accessories. Instead they have chosen a few tasteful and lavish items, such as a crystal chandelier, which bring beauty and charm to the home. This is a great tip!
Don't you love the neutral colour palette?
The designers have installed a large set of shelves across the entire wall in the living room, which can be used for books, decor items, accessories and picture frames. This is a wonderful way to integrate smart storage into a home.
For a family house, storage is key to maintaining an orderly and organized environment. Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes for some ideas!
Here we can also see how the white walls and light wooden floors create a warm yet subtle environment that envelopes you in style in charm.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this one too: This chalet-style home gets rustic decor right.