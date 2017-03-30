This family home makes an unforgettable first impression

Today, we are going to explore a stunning and luxurious villa, set on a large plot of land, deigned by architects MG PROJEKT PROJEKTY DOMÓW.

This dream home is single-storey but incredibly spacious and appealing. Everything about it is big and comfortable! Yet it works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it.

As we explore this home, we will come across the large and spacious front courtyard and the beautiful rolling lawns that surround the house. We will also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to achieving a beautiful front entrance!

What's more is that we will explore some renderings of this home and see just how the finished product looks compared to the architect's plans. The home is so flawless in reality, it may be hard to tell which is the drawing and which is the real photograph!

Shall we take a look?