16 white kitchens that are oh-so-dreamy

The kitchen is one of the places where we spend the most amount of time when we are at home. Think about how much cooking, preparing and baking we do in this area!

At homify, we're a big fan of the white kitchen. It's a great solution because it looks clean and hygienic and it adapts to any style, taste or design. It also works with most materials and creates a very bright and refreshing environment.

In this article today, we've put together 16 white kitchens to break apart any myths that this is an impractical colour to choose. In fact you'll change in your mind in an instant after exploring these gorgeous designs.

Shall we take a look?