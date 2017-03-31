Your browser is out-of-date.

16 white kitchens that are oh-so-dreamy

Leigh Leigh
The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Kitchen
The kitchen is one of the places where we spend the most amount of time when we are at home. Think about how much cooking, preparing and baking we do in this area!

At homify, we're a big fan of the white kitchen. It's a great solution because it looks clean and hygienic and it adapts to any style, taste or design. It also works with most materials and creates a very bright and refreshing environment.

In this article today, we've put together 16 white kitchens to break apart any myths that this is an impractical colour to choose. In fact you'll change in your mind in an instant after exploring these gorgeous designs.

Shall we take a look?

1. Let there be light

A white kitchen makes for a bright and refreshing space, working in harmony with both natural light and artificial light.

2. A classic look that you can't go wrong with

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal Metallic/Silver
Black and white makes for a very classic combination. Add grey details for a stunning touch!

3. Space for everything

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Kitchen
This modular cabinet can be very practical for storing everyday items, keeping your white kitchen clean and tidy.

Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

4. Minimalist

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
The idea of organization here is emphasized by the minimalist design.

5. White and rustic

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
A white kitchen doesn't just have to be modern! Rustic style with stone walls can work in harmony with white tones.

6. Contrasting furniture

MISCELLANEOUS HOME PROJECT, HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
In this kitchen, by designers HISARI DESIGN STUDIO, we can see how the black counter tops contrast beautifully with the white cabinets. What more could you need?

7. Floors and walls that complement the style

homify Kitchen
Once again, we come across a black and white design. The checkered floor is a timeless classic!

8. A golden kitchen

Sinem ARISOY KEÇECİ, Sinar İç mimarlık Sinar İç mimarlık Kitchen
Black and gold are a rare combination, but as we can see in this design, its elegance leaves little room for doubt.

9. The best ally of small spaces

Kitchen & Dining, Gracious Luxury Interiors Gracious Luxury Interiors Kitchen Pink Modern,Traditional,Country,Kitchen,Pink,White,white painted wood,wood flooring
White is almost a must whenever space is limited because it amplifies light and dilates the perceived space.

10. White and wood

​Rénovation lourde et surélévation d'une maison à Nogent S/Marne. 182m² ., Yeme + Saunier Yeme + Saunier Kitchen Solid Wood White
White and wood are the perfect combination. The properties of each material are enhanced respectively by the neutrality of the one and the texture of the other.

11. With metal finishes

La Cornue Château Island La Cornue Kitchen
The combination of white with metal is generally underestimated, however it is a great option. Futuristic elegance anyone?

12. Lively

Paris 9, blackStones blackStones Kitchen
Easy, cheerful and low-cost… what you ask for more?

13. If there is space, there is everything

bulthaup b3 dans l'Ain, bulthaup espace de vie Pontarlier bulthaup espace de vie Pontarlier Modern kitchen
A large kitchen allows for a gorgeous and sleek design. The only limit is your imagination.

14. A series of tables

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
There are many possible combinations if you have modular elements in your white kitchen. Play with space, depending on your specific needs.

15. A hood that doesn't go unnoticed

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Kitchen
For the hood of your stove, opt for silver, gold or copper. It will break up the white tones and make for a brilliant kitchen space.

16. Classic luxury

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Kitchen
Marble is a classic in any kitchen, as it is durable and stunning. Use it in a white kitchen for added impact.

Also have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens for more inspiration.

Would you choose a white kitchen?

