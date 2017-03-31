16 white kitchens that are oh-so-dreamy

The kitchen is one of the places where we spend the most amount of time when we are at home. Think about how much cooking, preparing and baking we do in this area!
At homify, we're a big fan of the white kitchen. It's a great solution because it looks clean and hygienic and it adapts to any style, taste or design. It also works with most materials and creates a very bright and refreshing environment.
In this article today, we've put together 16 white kitchens to break apart any myths that this is an impractical colour to choose. In fact you'll change in your mind in an instant after exploring these gorgeous designs.
Shall we take a look?
A white kitchen makes for a bright and refreshing space, working in harmony with both natural light and artificial light.
Black and white makes for a very classic combination. Add grey details for a stunning touch!
This modular cabinet can be very practical for storing everyday items, keeping your white kitchen clean and tidy.
The idea of organization here is emphasized by the minimalist design.
A white kitchen doesn't just have to be modern! Rustic style with stone walls can work in harmony with white tones.
In this kitchen, by designers HISARI DESIGN STUDIO, we can see how the black counter tops contrast beautifully with the white cabinets. What more could you need?
Once again, we come across a black and white design. The checkered floor is a timeless classic!
Black and gold are a rare combination, but as we can see in this design, its elegance leaves little room for doubt.
White is almost a must whenever space is limited because it amplifies light and dilates the perceived space.
White and wood are the perfect combination. The properties of each material are enhanced respectively by the neutrality of the one and the texture of the other.
The combination of white with metal is generally underestimated, however it is a great option. Futuristic elegance anyone?
Easy, cheerful and low-cost… what you ask for more?
A large kitchen allows for a gorgeous and sleek design. The only limit is your imagination.
There are many possible combinations if you have modular elements in your white kitchen. Play with space, depending on your specific needs.
For the hood of your stove, opt for silver, gold or copper. It will break up the white tones and make for a brilliant kitchen space.
Marble is a classic in any kitchen, as it is durable and stunning. Use it in a white kitchen for added impact.
