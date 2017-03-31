Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ways to be happier at home today

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
West hawk Lake Cottage, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

All we need for a fulfilling life is to be happy at home. We're sharing with. you a few fun and easy ways to boost your mood today. Our tips are easy to implement and they are not as banal as rearranging the furniture! Learn how to make the most out of each room and be happier everyday. To work on your dream home, get in touch with interior designers and decorators Ready to get happy? Let's start our list!

1. Make each room in your home fit for guests

Winnipeg beach weekend home, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room Property,Furniture,Wood,Couch,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Living room,Wall,Comfort
Unit 7 Architecture

Winnipeg beach weekend home

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Imagine the house guest you want to impress the most. Then, tidy each room in your home for them. Take a few minutes when you leave your bedroom, living room, or kitchen.  Make sure everything is tidy enough that your pickiest house guest would like it. Cluttered spaces bring you down. When the space around you is tidy, neat, and ordered, you’ll feel relaxed and boost your mood.

2. Finish the dishes

Kitchen BLUETARPAN Kitchen Wood Black Furniture,Lighting,Building,Interior design,Hall,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,House,Wood
BLUETARPAN

Kitchen

BLUETARPAN
BLUETARPAN
BLUETARPAN

Sometimes the last thing you want to do after preparing, cooking, and enjoying a meal is the cleanup! Just tidy up the kitchen and you’ll thank yourself later. Use scented dish soap, buy cute dish gloves and towels, and make it a fun part of your day rather than a chore!

3. Take a nap

53 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
Sonata Design

53 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

Treat yourself like a toddler. Make sure you get in a nap if you need one. A little 20-minute rest feels like a luxurious treat and it can refresh you more than you know. Fill your bed with cushions and grab a cozy blanket to make your bed the ultimate nap spot.

4. Get some natural light

West Hawk Lake Interior Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room modern,cottage,cabin,contemporary,living room,family room,modern skylights,manitoba,winnipeg,interiors
Unit 7 Architecture

West Hawk Lake Interior

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Nothing beats the warmth and brightness of the sun on your face! Try to get some natural light in your home to enjoy its mood-boosting benefits. Grab a book and take a moment to yourself to drink in the sun’s goodness.

5. Take a spa day

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Bathtub,Property,White,Product,Plumbing fixture,Window,Wood,Lighting,Bathroom,Interior design
Sonata Design

12 Tommy Prince Road SW

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

You can get happy in your home today by taking a spa day! Clean the bathroom and draw yourself a bath. Put on your favourite music or a podcast and take the time to relax. Candles and a glass of wine are optional. Arianna Huffington takes a bath at the end of every day to help her wash away stress. If it’s good enough for the successful co-founder of The Huffington Post, it’s good enough for us!

6. Get outside! Sort of…

Mini Craven, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Living room
Linebox Studio

Mini Craven

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

Spending some time in nature will instantly boost your mood. At home, that means making use of your outdoor spaces to bring in the freshness of the outdoors. We love this room that puts the gorgeous patio view front and centre!

7. Brighten up your senses

homify Modern Windows and Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Engage your senses in your home! This space uses a mix of textures like wood and wicker to liven things up. Using essential oil diffusers in your home can bring fresh scents. Baking cookies does the trick too! Consider how you engage with your home and find ways to make each moment more special. 

Thanks for checking out our list of ways to be happier in your home! Next, check out our feature on 6 design tricks to get your kids to do their homework

16 white kitchens that are oh-so-dreamy
What makes you happy in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks