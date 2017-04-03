Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to make your bedroom sleep-ready

Justwords Justwords
homify Classic style bedroom Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Lack of sufficient and peaceful sleep can make you cranky and more exhausted the next day, affecting your personal life as well as work. Undisturbed sleep is not only necessary to ensure optimal physical and mental health, but also to cleanse your system from worries. And this is why your bedroom needs to be a soothing sanctuary where sleep can be a very welcome guest. Here are some smart tips which you can follow to make sure that your bedroom is relaxing, comforting as well as aesthetic.

1. Comfortable temperature

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Your air-conditioner should be at the right temperature so that you neither feel hot nor chilly while sleeping. This will prevent you from waking up in the night and keep you snug. Also install a ceiling fan to ensure ample circulation of the air. Take a cue from this beautiful bedroom rendered by the architects at Mob Architects.

2. Avoid light

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern style bedroom
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Dark curtains like those in black, navy blue or dark grey can keep outside light out efficiently, so that you get a good night’s sleep. Pair them with sheer or transparent varieties which can be used to bring in sunlight during the daytime.

3. A good mattress

La elegancia de lo clásico, Palau del descans Palau del descans BedroomBeds & headboards
Palau del descans

Palau del descans
Palau del descans
Palau del descans

There’s nothing like a thick and good quality mattress to guarantee restful sleep and relaxation. Not only will such a mattress support your body and posture brilliantly, it will help you to wake refreshed and energised the next day. Turn it on its other side every three months to make the most of it.

4. Soothing lights

homify Classic style bedroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting is very crucial when it comes to inducing sleep in the bedroom. So choose lights which are convenient yet soothing and pick the intensity which helps you calm down and relax.

5. Cosy fabrics

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

To make your bedroom completely comfortable and peaceful, pick bed linen in high quality cotton, smooth silks or satins. Their touch on your skin will help you unwind and become sleepy in no time.

6. Blue for tranquillity

Таунхаус в поселке "Рижский квартал", lab21studio lab21studio Eclectic style bedroom
lab21studio

lab21studio
lab21studio
lab21studio

Using pastel or other soothing shades of blue in the bedroom can have a very beneficial impact on your sleep. Blue is the most calming colour for the eye, and normalises heart rates too. Paint your walls blue or pick blue bedding for a refreshing nap.

7. Relaxing aromas

Rose Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
Amelia Candles

Rose Candles

Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles

Aromatic candles, incense or sprays can make your bedroom romantic and very relaxing. Aromas play a major role in refreshing the body and mind, reducing anxiety and creating a peaceful mood. So look for something with lavender, sandalwood or vanilla essence, to welcome sleep with open arms!  

Here’s another story - 12 utterly creative bedrooms to curl up in

Live in style in this funky house full of art
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks