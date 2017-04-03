7 tips to make your bedroom sleep-ready

Lack of sufficient and peaceful sleep can make you cranky and more exhausted the next day, affecting your personal life as well as work. Undisturbed sleep is not only necessary to ensure optimal physical and mental health, but also to cleanse your system from worries. And this is why your bedroom needs to be a soothing sanctuary where sleep can be a very welcome guest. Here are some smart tips which you can follow to make sure that your bedroom is relaxing, comforting as well as aesthetic.
Your air-conditioner should be at the right temperature so that you neither feel hot nor chilly while sleeping. This will prevent you from waking up in the night and keep you snug. Also install a ceiling fan to ensure ample circulation of the air. Take a cue from this beautiful bedroom rendered by the architects at Mob Architects.
Dark curtains like those in black, navy blue or dark grey can keep outside light out efficiently, so that you get a good night’s sleep. Pair them with sheer or transparent varieties which can be used to bring in sunlight during the daytime.
There’s nothing like a thick and good quality mattress to guarantee restful sleep and relaxation. Not only will such a mattress support your body and posture brilliantly, it will help you to wake refreshed and energised the next day. Turn it on its other side every three months to make the most of it.
Lighting is very crucial when it comes to inducing sleep in the bedroom. So choose lights which are convenient yet soothing and pick the intensity which helps you calm down and relax.
To make your bedroom completely comfortable and peaceful, pick bed linen in high quality cotton, smooth silks or satins. Their touch on your skin will help you unwind and become sleepy in no time.
Using pastel or other soothing shades of blue in the bedroom can have a very beneficial impact on your sleep. Blue is the most calming colour for the eye, and normalises heart rates too. Paint your walls blue or pick blue bedding for a refreshing nap.
Aromatic candles, incense or sprays can make your bedroom romantic and very relaxing. Aromas play a major role in refreshing the body and mind, reducing anxiety and creating a peaceful mood. So look for something with lavender, sandalwood or vanilla essence, to welcome sleep with open arms!
