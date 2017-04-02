5 marvellous modern homes… and their kitchens!

When it comes to planning the construction of your house, you need to take into account even the smallest detail. This is particularly important when planning the kitchen.

It is no coincidence that we are talking about a room that is truly the heart of the house. In this space, we prepare a variety of delicious dishes that feed and nourish our families. And while we all may come together in the more formal dining room, the kitchen is where all of the action occurs.

This is why it is extremely important that the kitchen not only dazzles in terms of aesthetics, but that it's incredibly functional too.

Today, to show you how many options exist, we are going to look at five modern houses and their kitchens. We hope that they will inspire you when it comes to creating your own!