This family loves their 2000 square foot custom-designed house

This one-storey house that we are going to explore today, designed by the architects at Arch Innovation Group, is classic and sleek. It also meets all of the requirements of a family!

The house features a garage for two cars, three spacious bedrooms and a large living room. The glass windows allow for panoramic views of the pond and the beautiful surrounds from inside the home.

As we explore this 2368 square foot house, you'll see how simple yet stunning architecture can truly be.

Shall we take a look?