This family loves their 2000 square foot custom-designed house

This one-storey house that we are going to explore today, designed by the architects at Arch Innovation Group, is classic and sleek. It also meets all of the requirements of a family!
The house features a garage for two cars, three spacious bedrooms and a large living room. The glass windows allow for panoramic views of the pond and the beautiful surrounds from inside the home.
As we explore this 2368 square foot house, you'll see how simple yet stunning architecture can truly be.
Shall we take a look?
The modern home features a flat roof, but with sections that slope upwards, creating a unique and stylish architectural shape.
The facade is simple with white walls and dark wooden finishes. This combination of light and dark tones is very effective!
We can also see how the designers have weaved stone cladding into the design, creating a very textured and slightly rustic facade. This allows the contemporary home to integrate flawlessly into the nature that surrounds it.
From this angle, we can see how the home features a covered entrance. This creates a very warm and welcoming first impression and ensures that guests are protected from rain or the very hot sun while they wait for the door to be opened.
You'll also notice two lanterns on the wall, which flank the entrance. This ensures that the entrance is lit-up in the evening, allowing family and friends to find their way to the front door.
An entrance is an incredibly important part of any home design – you want it to be appealing and enchanting.
The home is spacious but rather narrow. The architects have worked with the space available to them effortlessly.
Here we can also see how lanterns have been installed throughout the house, lighting up the garden in the evening. This is not only functional but it also illuminates and enhances the details and design of the facade.
The windows on this side of the house take on funky shapes and sizes, which create a very striking effect. This enhances the unusual shape of the roof. This is truly an original home!
This part of the home spills out onto a brick area, which would be perfect for the kids if they want to play ball games or ride their bikes.
What is also striking is how the garden and the natural surrounds work beautifully with this modern structure, thanks to the subtle colours of the facade.
