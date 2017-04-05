Your browser is out-of-date.

This elegant country house is perfect for three generations

Justwords Justwords
HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style house
This large two-storey country house in Germany is perfect for three generations of a family comprising of parents, grandparents and children. Spacious common areas on the ground floor allow all the members to relax, cook and eat together, and the bedrooms are big and comfortable as well. Surrounded by manicured green lawns and dense vegetation, the residence offers ample scope to indulge in outdoor pleasures too. Lavish use of glass and big balconies on the upper floor connect the interiors with nature and bring in tons of fresh air and sunlight. So let’s take a closer look at this creation by the architects at Mullers Buro to get inspired!

Charming and impressive

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style house
Light-hued exterior walls and gently sloping grey roofs make this house look traditional and classy. Numerous and large glass windows lend a contemporary look, besides allowing sunlight to flood the interiors. The wooden deck is spacious enough for sunbathing and unwinding, while the kids can play around in the lawn easily. The large balcony on the upper floor features glass balustrade and ups the style quotient of the house.

Natural oasis

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style house
From this vantage point, you can see how the side of the structure also comes with floor to ceiling glass windows to keep the interiors naturally-lit. Verdant trees and rocks make the garden inviting and also provide privacy to the inhabitants.

Bright and lively kitchen

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Splashes of bright yellow liven up this trendy kitchen on the ground floor, while neat designs make culinary chores convenient. A wooden table surrounded by stylish black chairs allow the family to enjoy sunny breakfasts, as tall glass doors bring in natural light besides offering lovely garden views.

View of the staircase

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style dining room
The staircase leading upstairs is a sensuously winding affair in white and wood, and complements both the floor and ceiling nicely. The large wooden door and the ceiling offer warmth in this space, while floor to ceiling glazing next to the staircase brings in loads of sunlight.

Spiral magic

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Sleek white balustrades curve in a magical way to make the staircase look like a swirl from top. The wooden steps also contribute to the lightweight and dreamy appearance of this structure.

Indoors meet outdoors

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Patios & Decks
Folding glass doors open up the upper storey to verdant nature via a large wood-lined balcony. Stylish recliners allow the inhabitants to laze around and admire the surroundings, while the interiors get adequately ventilated.

Ground floor plan

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style house
Besides a large open plan living room, the ground floor is composed of two kitchens, one dining, a large bedroom, a spacious bathroom, a compact WC and utility rooms.

First floor plan

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style house
The first floor comprises of three large bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms and a sizeable seating area with adjoining terrace.

