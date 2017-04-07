A prefabricated wooden house that's the perfect mortgage helper

Thanks to the joiners at Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri in Turkey, we get to explore the nooks and corners of this prefabricated wooden house. Traditional and modern designs have been combined tastefully to build the different parts of this residence in a factory, and then the structure was assembled onsite in a very short time. Such prefab houses are gaining popularity nowadays, since they are affordable, can be easily constructed and can even be moved from one location to another. And all this can be achieved without compromising on style! This home has with simple yet elegant interiors, modern amenities, natural insulation and sheer coziness. We think it's a perfect choice for laneway, coach or summer home, don't you think?
Rich wooden walls, neat white detailing and modern glass windows make the exterior of this house charming and quaint. The dark sloping roofs further enhance the old world beauty of this structure. Surrounded by lush green and manicured lawns, the residence looks like the perfect oasis for those who wish to get away from city noise.
The front facade of the house looks attractive with its curiously juxtaposed roof and large glass windows set in white frames. The spacious porch with its neat white railing is ideal for relaxing, breathing in fresh air or admiring nature from a shaded spot.
Clad in wood on all sides, the living space looks very warm and welcoming. A single modern sofa offers comfy seating, while sheer white drapes allow sunlight to flood the area and make it cheerful. The small rug is the only hint of colour here.
From this angle, the trendy fireplace becomes visible. A couple of sleek chairs next to it allow you to sit near the fire and keep yourself toasty when it’s chilly.
Smooth wood and white cabinets with sleek handles make the open kitchen smart and comfortable. The countertop is clean and offers sufficient space to prep, cook and plate. Large windows bring in natural light, while a stylish glass-topped table surrounded by wood and steel chairs make mealtimes happy.
The loft-like space above the kitchen has been reinforced with a neat white railing, so that it can be used as a home office or sleeping area when guests are over.
Natural wooden walls and modern sanitary wares in white create a very soothing and warm ambiance in this bathroom. Sliding frosted glass shutters keep the shower space separate here, and this way, light gets to travel freely without compromising the privacy of the bather.
Enjoy another tour here - The stunning seaside home where life's a beach