12 entrance ideas that make your guests take note

A home that we have furnished with lots of attention to detail is, of course, primarily to inspire ourselves. But our friends, family and work colleagues should also feel comfortable in our homes and maybe a little bit impressed by our style too!

It's not just the rooms that they will see or spend time in, like the kitchen and the living room, that plays a role however. In fact, it is the entrance area that will welcome them and thus should inspire and delight.

It is often not very easy to find the perfect decor and design for the entrance. This is why today on homify, we have put together some creative ideas and found numerous forms of inspiration for your home. From the rustic flair to the more elegant and luxurious ambiance, there is an entrance for every single one of you!