6 simple ideas for your house to help you save money

A clean out is a great way to simplify our lives.

Many of the items in our cupboards are gathering dust and truly aren't needed!

Yes we admit that doing a clean out isn't easy. We have sentimental attachments to items or we are determined to fit into a dress that has become too small.

Trust us though, after a clean out, you'll feel rejuvenated, your home will look much cleaner and you can sell unused items for some extra cash.

Minimalist is the way of the 21st century.