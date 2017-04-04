6 simple ideas for your house to help you save money

We may be a little into the new year, but every day is a good day to set new goals. In touch economic times, financial goals have never been so important.
If you've already forgotten about your new year's resolutions, we at homify invite you to remember how easy it can be to cut costs. In fact, we've put together some tips and tricks that will help you to achieve your resolutions as quickly as can be.
Let's take a look!
A clean out is a great way to simplify our lives.
Many of the items in our cupboards are gathering dust and truly aren't needed!
Yes we admit that doing a clean out isn't easy. We have sentimental attachments to items or we are determined to fit into a dress that has become too small.
Trust us though, after a clean out, you'll feel rejuvenated, your home will look much cleaner and you can sell unused items for some extra cash.
Minimalist is the way of the 21st century.
Be honest: how long do you stand under the shower every day in your bathroom?
We bet it could be reduced. Your water bill with thank you later!
Often we go through the shops or surf the Internet and discover something that would fit so well with our style! Without a second thought, it's in our basket or ordered. Just seeing deals on the Internet can make shopping very seductive.
This is why you should spend some time being mindful and aware of what you spend your money on.
Keeping track of your expenditure is always a good way to identify what we spend our money on regularly. Record your expenses, including what you spend at the grocery store. Then start saving!
Sometimes it helps to compare products in different supermarkets and see which has the cheaper product. This is where you will save in the long run!
It's also a good idea to work out what your budget is from a month to month basis or for the year and try to stay within these parameters. Work out what your income is and what your expenses are and what you can afford to spend on a month to month basis.
What looks good doesn't always have to be expensive. In this image we can see how interior designers Bhavin Taylor Design have created a gorgeous bedroom without spending a fortune. With a little creativity or some help from a professional, you can achieve beautiful aesthetics on a shoe string.
Also have a look at these 9 clever ways your kitchen can save you money.