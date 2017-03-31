DIY: Build your own outdoor firepit

Before choosing the materials, it is advisable to make a sketch depicting the design of the fireplace. Take into account the environment where it will be built and make it secure enough so you don't cause a disaster! Combine simple and dynamic shapes, along with varied materials, to create your masterpiece. Ensure the area used to store firewood is resistant to fire to avoid accidents.

Tip: Before you dig your fire pit, you’ll want to make sure they are allowed. You can call your local fire department if you aren’t sure.