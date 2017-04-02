This backyard home extension offers a luxurious garden escape

This ideabook explores a complex rear extension designed by UK architects from Clear Architects. No small feat, this new addition features a ground-floor garden room, two new bedroom suites, and an enlarged master bedroom. Luxurious features such as bespoke lighting, a sunken wine cellar, and a living green roof have turned what was once empty backyard space into an enriching space offering a multitude of functionality for the home’s residents.
Here, the new extension is seen in full, and the sheer size of it is quite impressive! The addition is defined by a large white horizontal mass, resting on brick columns with glazing wrapped most of the way around. Deep, cantilevered eaves add a sense of drama in this design, while also serving the practical purpose of offering protection from the elements.Transparency reigns in this communicative design, creating an indoor space that becomes one with the garden through the addition of clear walls.
Casting a brilliant glow, this space becomes all the more refreshing and dynamic at night. Light spills abundantly onto the stone tiles of the backyard patio, illuminating both the outdoor and indoor areas. Bespoke lighting in the patio steps and cantilevered roof instill the space with energy, shaping a a high-contrast, dramatic night scene.
A ‘living’ green (sedum) roof provides additional thermal insulation while also giving an attractive view from the new bedrooms.
Simple and chic, the ground floor garden room enjoys a few luxurious features, including the brilliantly white baby grand enjoying its sunny location in the corner of the room. Under the white roof, this refreshing space gets ample sunlight as it shines in through large portions of glazed surfaces in the ceiling, in addition to the abundance of light already streaming through the clear walls.
Under the cantilevered roof, the patio floor finds a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, with grey tiles extending on both sides. These corners view show how the sliding glazed walls can be moved aside to establish a free-flowing connection between the outdoor dining area and indoor garden room.
The sunken wine cellar sits flush with the tiled flooring of the garden room, it’s shape and materials giving the design a futuristic edge as spiral stairs wind down into the cellar.
From the curved white sofa in the living room, the residents can enjoy views of the backyard, perhaps while listening to a relaxing melody played on the piano, savoring a glass of wine from the sunken cellar.
