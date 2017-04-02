Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This backyard home extension offers a luxurious garden escape

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Forest View, Clear Architects Clear Architects Modern terrace
Loading admin actions …

This ideabook explores a complex rear extension designed by UK architects from Clear Architects. No small feat, this new addition features a ground-floor garden room, two new bedroom suites, and an enlarged master bedroom. Luxurious features such as bespoke lighting, a sunken wine cellar, and a living green roof have turned what was once empty backyard space into an enriching space offering a multitude of functionality for the home’s residents.

​Backyard extension

Exterior Clear Architects Modern terrace
Clear Architects

Exterior

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

Here, the new extension is seen in full, and the sheer size of it is quite impressive! The addition is defined by a large white horizontal mass, resting on brick columns with glazing wrapped most of the way around. Deep, cantilevered eaves add a sense of drama in this design, while also serving the practical purpose of offering protection from the elements.Transparency reigns in this communicative design, creating an indoor space that becomes one with the garden through the addition of clear walls.

​At night

Exterior (Night) Clear Architects Modern terrace
Clear Architects

Exterior (Night)

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

Casting a brilliant glow, this space becomes all the more refreshing and dynamic at night. Light spills abundantly onto the stone tiles of the backyard patio, illuminating both the outdoor and indoor areas. Bespoke lighting in the patio steps and cantilevered roof instill the space with energy, shaping a a high-contrast, dramatic night scene.

​Green roof

Exterior Clear Architects Modern houses
Clear Architects

Exterior

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

A ‘living’ green (sedum) roof provides additional thermal insulation while also giving an attractive view from the new bedrooms.

​Luxurious features

Living Room Clear Architects Modern living room
Clear Architects

Living Room

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

Simple and chic, the ground floor garden room enjoys a few luxurious features, including the brilliantly white baby grand enjoying its sunny location in the corner of the room. Under the white roof, this refreshing space gets ample sunlight as it shines in through large portions of glazed surfaces in the ceiling, in addition to the abundance of light already streaming through the clear walls.

​Convertible living room

Terrace Clear Architects Modern terrace
Clear Architects

Terrace

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

Under the cantilevered roof, the patio floor finds a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, with grey tiles extending on both sides. These corners view show how the sliding glazed walls can be moved aside to establish a free-flowing connection between the outdoor dining area and indoor garden room.

​Convertible living room

Exterior Clear Architects Modern houses
Clear Architects

Exterior

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Sunken wine cellar

Living Room Clear Architects Modern living room
Clear Architects

Living Room

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

The sunken wine cellar sits flush with the tiled flooring of the garden room, it’s shape and materials giving the design a futuristic edge as spiral stairs wind down into the cellar.

​The view

Sunken Wine Cellar Opening Clear Architects Modern living room
Clear Architects

Sunken Wine Cellar Opening

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

From the curved white sofa in the living room, the residents can enjoy views of the backyard, perhaps while listening to a relaxing melody played on the piano, savoring a glass of wine from the sunken cellar.

Find more inspiration for your garden and patio in this ideabook: 14 of the best (and worst) investments for a beautiful garden

Canadian media rooms that are full of magic
Comment on this contemporary home extension below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks