Revitalize your home for spring with yummy gelato accents

Nothing says “spring” like that first handful of warm days when thoughts of fresh raspberry gelato once again begin to cross your mind. Instead of searching for a toasty fireside spot at your local coffee shop for cuddling up with a spiced chai, you start scoping out the fresh grassy spots for afternoons when you can lounge in the sunshine on a blanket. For many, spring is a time of optimism and rebirth, with nature sending the message that it’s time for renewal, healing, and a fresh take on life. Regardless of whether or not you opt for a creamy, delicious dish of gelato next time the sun pops out, you can enjoy the springtime sorbet freshness in the comfort of your own home!

These tantalizing and tasteful designs take home decor to a whole new level of “delicious”: take note, and add these colourful touches to your own rooms to draw out that sense of freshly-found springtime energy.

​Mango madness

A rich, creamy golden tone brings a tropical vibe to a polished black and white design. With a simple two-toned background, this composition is an example of the high impact of adding a burst of rich colour to your room.

​Summer strawberry

Coupled with the woven rug and elegant antique furniture, this strawberry-hued upholstery balances the fresh red tones of summer fruit with an earthy beige, creating a familiar atmosphere filled visions of strawberries and cream.

​Citrus splash

This bright modern kitchen takes on the energy and zest of citrus with an array of chairs in energetic yellow, green, and orange.

​Violet and rose

Florals mix with fruits in this luscious pink and purple design, with the effervescent of violet and rose bringing flavor to this sophisticated interior.

​Bubble gum

The kid-crazed spunk of bright blue bubble gum can transport you back in time. With a playful retro pop, this kitchen gets an unexpected flavor boost from a bright blue fridge, oven, and backsplash.

​Matcha tea

Herbal and smooth with a characteristic hint of fresh grass, matcha tea instills a sense of wellbeing and renewal. Organic shapes and materials characterize this refreshingly natural bedroom, letting green take over as the protagonist of the space.

​Classic pistachio

A must-have among a varied bouquet of classic gelato concoctions. Intensely green and a bit nutty, these designers have manifested an energetic kitchen colour scheme that creates an eternal indoor springtime!

For more interior decor ideas, see this ideabook: 10 bold ways to decorate a small room

Share your thoughts on these colourful room decor ideas below!

