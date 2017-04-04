This Canadian home exudes classic romance

The home bar occupies a corner of the living room, bringing an element of a modern vacation lifestyle to this classic, romantic home. A trio of bar stools sit beneath custom millwork, giving distinction to the home bar area as the living room wraps closely around it. Nearby, the living room presents a wealth of cultural artifacts and artistic objects, contributing to the summer home’s decorative and refined atmosphere.

