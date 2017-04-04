This Canadian home exudes classic romance

In this ideabook, the architects from Unit 7 Architecture present a project that differs from their typical portfolio of residential work. While many of their designs speak to a modern aesthetic, this peaceful summer home in Winnipeg embraces a more classic feel, offering its inhabitants a rich environment full of antique furniture, artistic treasures, and interesting artifacts that each tell a unique story. The elegant interior places a strong focus on the display of both artistic and literary treasures, with the walls of the home dedicated to varied collections of books and paintings. For those who crave an atmosphere of classic romance, this home offers an ideal environment.
Every component of this home seems to have an interesting story along with it—from the original artwork decking the walls to the period pieces that are incorporated into the furniture scheme, it’s clear that the residents have enjoyed putting together a unique and varied collection of treasures over the years.
Presenting a composition of dark stained wood and stone tile, the summer home’s kitchen adopts an elegant atmosphere. Ornate millwork adds a layer of depth to the cabinetry, with intersecting beams adding visual interest overhead. Full of depth, polish, and deep, rich tones, the environment created here is both sensuous and sophisticated.
This parlour or sitting room design draws upon historical influences with a classic symmetry defining the layout of the room. A sense of elegance is instilled in the decor, apparent in the ornate picture frames, woven rug, and display of vases and sculptures that decorates the windowsill. Half sitting room and half museum, this is surely a space where the residents enjoy entertaining their guests with the interesting stories behind the many interesting pieces found from floor to ceiling in this room.
A vision of classic romance, this home library offers an enriching retreat. Painted white brick provides a fitting backdrop for the array of bookshelves that house the main event: a colourful collection of books to be enjoyed from the comfort of the nearby lounge chairs. Beyond, the living room is accessed through a set of double doors, a brick chimney and antique furniture comprising a classic fireside scene. In this summer vacation home, this imaginative library space places emphasis on the main point of “getting away from it all”, allowing the residents to escape into the fantastical realms of literature.
The home bar occupies a corner of the living room, bringing an element of a modern vacation lifestyle to this classic, romantic home. A trio of bar stools sit beneath custom millwork, giving distinction to the home bar area as the living room wraps closely around it. Nearby, the living room presents a wealth of cultural artifacts and artistic objects, contributing to the summer home’s decorative and refined atmosphere.
