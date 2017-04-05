A magnificent master bedroom and ensuite in Calgary

For many parents, having a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom is a must. This quiet, intimate space provides some much-needed separation from the hustle and bustle of family affairs, giving parents a moment of respite during busy days. The master bedroom and ensuite that you see in this ideabook is an excellent example of a practical—yet refined—space whose high quality materials and calm colour scheme create a serene and rejuvenating environment. Furnishings and decor are kept minimal (as is the clutter!), leaving plenty of breathing room, with a private balcony offering an additional space for getting some peace and quiet.
A view of the bedroom shows a simple grey-based colour scheme, with red tones in the wood and linens adding a luscious, majestic feel to the space. Above, a crystal chandelier establishes a sophisticated presence, framed by the thick grey lines of the interesting raised ceiling design. Notable in this space is the way the ceiling has been given extra attention, turning the surface into a visually appealing space with varying degrees of depth—an apt focal point for a room where most people spend the majority of their time lying down.
A long horizontal window lets you glimpse both the far-off horizon as well as the long balcony that wraps around the outside of the bedroom.
From the designers at Sonata Design, these custom blinds slide down seamlessly to partially cover the windows of the room, with functionality that allows for full and intermittent window cover. The thick stripes mirror the design aesthetic of the rest of the room, while providing varying degrees of shade and sun.
The master bathroom takes on the same serene feeling, boasting high quality materials that gives the space a sense of luxury. Beside the tub, a fireplace is available for heating things up during an evening soak, creating a spa-like atmosphere that stokes an inner fire year-round.
