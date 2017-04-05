Your browser is out-of-date.

13 beautiful, functional and affordable houses

homify Modern houses
What determines the value of a home? For starters, comfort, convenience, and cleanliness make a large impact on a home’s ability to provide a functional environment for its residents. However, it’s not just the practicality or usability of a home’s features that matter—for many, price is the top consideration when scoping out potential homes. An affordable home can mean different things to different people, but in general, an affordable home is one whose price tag is attainable on a modest salary, while still offering a beautiful, comfortable, and healthy place to live. Value is added when the house takes into account a family lifestyle by including features such as a carport, garage, finished basement, patio, and yard.

In the following projects, these architects aren't trying to knock your socks off with luxurious features and sprawling floor plans—instead, they’re intended as functional, comfortable, and healthy places to live (and they’ve been made available for a reasonable sum!). Explore these projects to learn about the intersection of beauty and practicality in these affordable house designs!

​American colonial

OPEN HOUSE, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Country style house
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

Traditionally finished with white, gray or light blue, the iconic Colonial-style home has become synonymous with middle class family life.

​Asian style cottage

こがねの家, 株式会社山口工務店 株式会社山口工務店 Modern houses
株式会社山口工務店

株式会社山口工務店
株式会社山口工務店
株式会社山口工務店

Compact and cozy, this less-is-more design is intimate and friendly, with room for a family with children.

​English style home

Фасад загородного дома, Гурьянова Наталья Гурьянова Наталья Classic style houses
Гурьянова Наталья

Гурьянова Наталья
Гурьянова Наталья
Гурьянова Наталья

This compact sized, peaked roof home is representative of traditional English architecture. Decorative tile and stonework coupled with a well-maintained natural landscape add all the more charm to this idyllic home.

​Modern German

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This family home maintains an emphasis on low energy use and efficient living. Striking in a simple white and classic silhouette, this practical home has many features that allow a busy family to enjoy the outdoors.

​American Georgian

JAMES NR, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Classic style houses
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

Georgian style came to America with the British a few centuries ago. Today, Georgian American homes represent an iconic residential style—especially in suburbs—all over the world.

​Modern European

Ein Haus für die ganze Familie, Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Classic style houses
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Sharp contrasts and eye-catching geometrical compositions characterize this modern European family home.

​Scandinavian

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Panoramic windows, spacious rooms, and an interior finished in white characterize this contemporary Scandinavian-style home.

​Romanesque

Загородный дом , Гурьянова Наталья Гурьянова Наталья Classic style houses
Гурьянова Наталья

Гурьянова Наталья
Гурьянова Наталья
Гурьянова Наталья

Steeped in tradition, this small-yet-sturdy brick Romanesque-style building stays grounded with a stone foundation, ornamented with curved metal railings and elegant stone steps.

​Greek inspiration

Фасады, Architoria 3D Architoria 3D Classic style houses
Architoria 3D

Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D

The presence of white columns and ample exterior ornamentation allude to inspiration from a Greek architectural style.

​Mediterranean

Коттедж на мысе Сарыч, Дизайн - студия Пейковых Дизайн - студия Пейковых Mediterranean style house
Дизайн – студия Пейковых

Дизайн - студия Пейковых
Дизайн – студия Пейковых
Дизайн - студия Пейковых

Warm shades of ocher tiles mixed with beige distinguish this home as Mediterranean, with a stone courtyard and elegant semicircular arches adding to a refined atmosphere.

​Modern cabin

ENERGOHOUSE, ZROBYM architects ZROBYM architects Minimalist house
ZROBYM architects

ZROBYM architects
ZROBYM architects
ZROBYM architects

Simple, sleek, and low cost, this home is efficient and accessible to families on a modest budget.

​Traditional brick

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Longevity is one reason why home buyers might opt for brick, investing in a sound structure that benefits from the natural insulation provided by the exterior brick layer.

​Minimalist house

homify Bungalows
homify

homify
homify
homify

In terms of functionality, there’s nothing better than the practical, less-is-more attitude of a distinctly minimalist house.

