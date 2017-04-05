13 beautiful, functional and affordable houses

What determines the value of a home? For starters, comfort, convenience, and cleanliness make a large impact on a home’s ability to provide a functional environment for its residents. However, it’s not just the practicality or usability of a home’s features that matter—for many, price is the top consideration when scoping out potential homes. An affordable home can mean different things to different people, but in general, an affordable home is one whose price tag is attainable on a modest salary, while still offering a beautiful, comfortable, and healthy place to live. Value is added when the house takes into account a family lifestyle by including features such as a carport, garage, finished basement, patio, and yard.

In the following projects, these architects aren't trying to knock your socks off with luxurious features and sprawling floor plans—instead, they’re intended as functional, comfortable, and healthy places to live (and they’ve been made available for a reasonable sum!). Explore these projects to learn about the intersection of beauty and practicality in these affordable house designs!